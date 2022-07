Gold and Black

Between broadcasting countless college basketball games in the winter and continuing his three-on-three career during the summer, free time doesn't come easy for Robbie Hummel. For the second consecutive summer, however, he will lace up the shoes with some of his former Purdue teammates to play for Men of Mackey in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), which opens up Sunday. All four return to Men of Mackey after advancing to the second round a year ago in the 2021 TBT.