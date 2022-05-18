NASCAR driver Kurt Busch's wife Ashley files for divorce

Kurt Busch's wife Ashley filed for divorce from the NASCAR star earlier this month in Florida.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch and wife Ashley Busch pose on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Champion's Banquet at the Music City Center Dec. 2, 2021, in Nashville. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The news comes just days after Busch scored his first win at Kansas Speedway Sunday with the 23XI Racing team he joined this season.

Kurt Busch with wife Ashley during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Sept. 5, 2021, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ashley Busch stated in court documents that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and that her husband had "committed a tortious act" but did not offer further details, according to TMZ Sports.

Kurt Busch kisses his wife Ashley Van Metre after winning the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky., July 13, 2019. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

However, she added that she had been cut of from their joint bank accounts and credit cards and that her husband told her she had to move out of their home by June.

"I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter, and I hope our privacy will be respected," Busch said in a statement released Monday night.

The two were married on St. Bart's in 2017, when Ashley, formerly Ashley Van Metre, was a professional polo player and brand ambassador for the U.S. Polo Association.