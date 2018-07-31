NASCAR driver honors the Capitals' Stanley Cup win with a customized helmet

The Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup fever has yet to end.

The franchise's first championship has led to fans commemorating the historic run with tattoos, clothing and more. And even athletes are joining the fun.

NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis took the celebration to another level, posting new pictures on his Twitter showing off his "favorite helmet ever."

What does it look like? Here's a bunch of angles.

Ellis intends to wear the helmet during a race in Wisconsin next month.