NASCAR driver Carson Ware won't race in Xfinity race at Kansas after arrest

Carson Ware will not be in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Kansas after he was arrested Wednesday morning.

Ware was arrested just after 3 a.m. in Salisbury, North Carolina, on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, simple assault and injury to personal property.

NASCAR Driver Carson Ware has apparently been arrested in NC on assault and property damage charges. No other confirmed information at this time. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/eI2gu1WCWS — Matthew Burroughs (@MJBurroughs) October 20, 2021

Ware, 21, was set to be in the No. 17 car for SS Green Light Racing. He's the son of NASCAR owner Rick Ware and brother of NASCAR driver Cody Ware. Saturday's race at Kansas was set to be his seventh Xfinity Series start of the season and the 10th of his career.

Rick Ware said Wednesday evening that Ware had been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after his arrest.

“This morning I was notified of a situation that involved Carson Ware," Rick Ware said in a statement through his team. "At this time, Carson has been indefinitely suspended by SS Green Light Racing and NASCAR. While I am frustrated by the actions of Carson, I am even more disappointed for Bobby Dotter and his entire team … My hope is that Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time.”

Carson Ware’s best finish in an Xfinity Series race is a 20th at Pocono in 2020. His best finish of 2021 is 28th. He finished in that spot at Michigan and Pocono. He's driven the No. 17 car in four of his starts in 2021.