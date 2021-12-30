Nascar driver Brandon Brown unveils car inspired by ‘Let’s go Brandon’ meme

Nascar driver Brandon Brown has leaned into his unintentional association with the rightwing “Let’s go Brandon” meme by partnering with a sponsor inspired by the vulgar anti-Biden slogan.

LGBcoin.io – a new, decentralized meme cryptocurrency short for “Let’s Go Brandon” that has achieved a market capitalization of more than $300m in less than six months – announced it has signed on as the full-season primary partner for Brown’s Brandonbilt Motorsports for the 2022 Xfinity Series season.

As a result of the deal, Brown will drive in a red, white and blue livery with the logo and wordmark of LGBcoin aboard his No 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races next year in Nascar’s second-tier series.

I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!



Press release: https://t.co/yWfkonk8vO pic.twitter.com/s8PkfCtnVD — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) December 30, 2021

“We are thrilled to partner with Brandonbilt Motorsports and Brandon Brown for the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Series season,” said James Koutoulas, LGBcoin HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management. “Brandon is not only an incredibly talented driver, but also a thoughtful individual wise beyond his years. His commitment and singular focus on his profession is inspiring and his personal story is one that we can all be proud of – an American story of success and perseverance. Brandon is truly America’s Driver.”

Koutoulas added: “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

Brown will officially debut his new paint job during the Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on 19 Feburary.

The announcement comes two months after Nascar denounced its association with the political cry. Steve Phelps, Nascar’s president, said the top motorsports series in the United States does not want to be associated with politics “on the left or the right”.

Brown, 28, won his first career Nascar race in October in Alabama, and the Talladega Superspeedway crowd chanted “Fuck Joe Biden” during Brown’s interview. It was not clear if NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast, who was wearing a headset, could hear what the crowd was saying during the interview, and she incorrectly told Brown the fans were cheering “Let’s go Brandon”.

It has since become a rallying cry for Biden’s critics, and “Let’s go Brandon” is now conservative code for the original profane chant.

The meme made headlines on Friday at a White House Christmas event, when an Oregon father said it to Biden during his phone calls with children tracking Santa’s flight. Jared Schmeck insisted he was joking and meant no disrespect to the president.

“At the end of the day I have nothing against Mr Biden,” Schmeck told the Oregonian newspaper. “But I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job. I mean no disrespect to him.”