NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards celebrate leaders championing inclusion

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR will host the 13th annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards today in celebration of the sport‘s diversity and inclusion trailblazers. A special virtual ceremony will honor industry members whose pioneering efforts are making a difference both on and off the racetrack.

NASCAR executives, drivers, pit crew members, partners and other industry leaders will gather virtually to recognize the contributions of 10 deserving awardees who are setting an example by advocating for diversity and inclusion across the NASCAR industry.

“As we continue in our mission to enhance diversity across this great sport, we are inspired by the stories and efforts of so many leaders within the industry who are setting positive examples and driving meaningful change,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “We are proud to recognize these 10 individuals and organizations whose hard work and accomplishments are having a profound impact and contributing to a more diverse and inclusive NASCAR.”

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards are traditionally held in the spring and recognize winners for their efforts and contributions the previous year. The 2020 event, postponed due to the impact of COVID-19, will mark the first live-stream of the awards.

The 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Award recipients are as follows:

Diverse Driver Award: Hailie Deegan, DGR-Crosley — Deegan became the first female to win a race in the former NASCAR West Series and the first female to earn Rookie of the Year (2018). Her third-place finish among 2019 championship standings was the highest for a female driver in series history. In the ARCA Menards Series this season, Deegan has already matched the highest finish in a race by a female (second, twice) and currently leads the series‘ Bounty Rookie of the Year standings. Off the track, Deegan is constantly engaging with fans on social media to grow her following and overall brand.

Young Racer Award: Isabella Robusto, Rev Racing — Robusto is in her fourth season with Rev Racing and the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program. She competed as a youth driver in the Legends division during her first three seasons with the team. Robusto currently competes full-time in a Late Model Stock car. She uses her voice and position to support The NASCAR Foundation, most recently by participating in the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign to bring awareness for efforts to help children dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crew Member Award: Brehanna Daniels, Independent Contractor — Daniels made history in 2019 when she became the first female African-American graduate of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development Program to pit in the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Daniels currently works with aspiring pit crew members as a mentor and coach helping them to pursue their career dreams. Daniels has been featured on national morning shows and The Titan Games on NBC.

