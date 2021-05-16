NASCAR at Dover: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule and more for Drydene 400
NASCAR heads to the Mid-Atlantic this weekend for a date with Miles the Monster.
With only one date on the 2021 schedule, this will be the lone opportunity for drivers to conquer the 1-mile concrete oval at Dover International Speedway.
They will also try to conquer Martin Truex Jr. who won his third race of the season at Darlington last weekend and is the only Cup Series driver with multiple wins in 2021.
And that may prove difficult considering Truex's record at the Monster Mile. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has three career wins, including this race two years ago, and he's finished runner-up in the three most recent races since then. In fact, dating back to the October 2016 race at Dover, Truex has finished in the top five in eight of the past nine races at a place he considers a hometown track.
So how will Sunday play out? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway:
START TIME: 2 p.m. ET.
TV: FS1. Pre-race broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.
RADIO: Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
STREAMING: Fox Sports Go (must have TV provider) and FOX Sports Go app plus other streaming services.
RACE DISTANCE: 400 laps around the 1-mile track for a total of 400 miles.
STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 120, Stage 2: 120, Stage 3: 160.
LAST TIME: Dover hosted a doubleheader last August after the spring race was postponed. In the first race, Denny Hamlin led 115 laps, taking his final lead from Martin Truex Jr. on lap 303 of 311 before beating his JGR teammate by 1.179 seconds. In race No. 2, Kevin Harvick dominated, leading 223 of 311 laps before running away from Truex and the the rest of the field by 3.525 seconds.
QUALIFYING: There was no on-track qualifying for this race. Instead NASCAR used a performance-metrics formula to determine the lineup:
25%: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25%: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35%: Team owner points ranking
15%: Fastest lap from the previous race
LINEUP: Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports locked up the first two rows with Truex on pole and Hamlin alongside on Row 1 for JGR, and William Byron and Kyle Larson on Row 2 for Hendrick.
Here is the lineup for the Drydene 400 (with car number in parentheses):
1. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota
2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
6. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
10. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
11. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
12. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
13. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford
14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
15. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
16. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
17. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford,
18. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
19. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
20. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet
21. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
22. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
23. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
24. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
25. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet
26. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet
27. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford
28. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet
29. (77) Josh Berry, Chevrolet
30. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
31. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford
32. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
33. (15) James Davison, Chevrolet
34. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet
35. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet
36. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet
37. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Dover 2021: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule for race