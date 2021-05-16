NASCAR at Dover: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule and more for Drydene 400

NASCAR heads to the Mid-Atlantic this weekend for a date with Miles the Monster.

With only one date on the 2021 schedule, this will be the lone opportunity for drivers to conquer the 1-mile concrete oval at Dover International Speedway.

They will also try to conquer Martin Truex Jr. who won his third race of the season at Darlington last weekend and is the only Cup Series driver with multiple wins in 2021.

And that may prove difficult considering Truex's record at the Monster Mile. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has three career wins, including this race two years ago, and he's finished runner-up in the three most recent races since then. In fact, dating back to the October 2016 race at Dover, Truex has finished in the top five in eight of the past nine races at a place he considers a hometown track.

So how will Sunday play out? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway:

START TIME: 2 p.m. ET.

TV: FS1. Pre-race broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

RADIO: Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

STREAMING: Fox Sports Go (must have TV provider) and FOX Sports Go app plus other streaming services.

RACE DISTANCE: 400 laps around the 1-mile track for a total of 400 miles.

STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 120, Stage 2: 120, Stage 3: 160.

Dover's Miles the Monster trophy holds a miniature No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, the car driven by Denny Hamlin.

LAST TIME: Dover hosted a doubleheader last August after the spring race was postponed. In the first race, Denny Hamlin led 115 laps, taking his final lead from Martin Truex Jr. on lap 303 of 311 before beating his JGR teammate by 1.179 seconds. In race No. 2, Kevin Harvick dominated, leading 223 of 311 laps before running away from Truex and the the rest of the field by 3.525 seconds.

QUALIFYING: There was no on-track qualifying for this race. Instead NASCAR used a performance-metrics formula to determine the lineup:

25%: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25%: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35%: Team owner points ranking

15%: Fastest lap from the previous race

LINEUP: Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports locked up the first two rows with Truex on pole and Hamlin alongside on Row 1 for JGR, and William Byron and Kyle Larson on Row 2 for Hendrick.

Here is the lineup for the Drydene 400 (with car number in parentheses):

1. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

6. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

10. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

11. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

12. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

13. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford

14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

15. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

16. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

17. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford,

18. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

19. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

20. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

21. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

22. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

23. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

24. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

25. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet

26. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

27. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford

28. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

29. (77) Josh Berry, Chevrolet

30. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

31. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

32. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

33. (15) James Davison, Chevrolet

34. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet

35. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet

36. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet

37. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Dover 2021: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule for race