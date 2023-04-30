NASCAR at Dover spring 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Würth 400
The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into the Mid-Atlantic to take on the Monster Mile on Sunday.
But just like the 2022 race at Dover Motor Speedway, weather could be a factor once again at the one-mile concrete oval. Last year's race did not finish until Monday after the race was halted on Sunday following 78 of 400 laps because of rain. Forecasts call for rain at Dover this Sunday too, and NASCAR already has moved the race up one hour in preparation.
This will be the only stop the Cup Series makes at Dover this season — Dover's second race was eliminated two years ago when its sister track Nashville Superspeedway debuted in 2021 — so this will be drivers' only opportunity to claim one of the most unique trophies in the sport: "Miles the Monster."
Here is all the information you need to know to get ready for the Würth 400 on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway.
What time does the Cup race at Dover start?
The Würth 400 starts at 1 p.m. ET at Dover Motor Speedway.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Dover on?
Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Würth 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at noon.
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Dover?
The Würth 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.
How many laps is the Cup race at Dover?
The Würth 400 is 400 laps around the 1-mile oval for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 120 laps; Stage 2: 130 laps; Stage 3: 150 laps.
Who won the most recent Cup race at Dover?
Chase Elliott led 73 laps, including the final 53, before winning under caution ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. when Martin Truex Jr. spun out on the backstretch during the final lap.
What is the lineup for the Würth 400?
(Car number in parentheses):
1. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
2. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
4. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
5. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
6. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
7. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
8. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
9. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
10. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
11. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
12. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
13. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
14. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
15. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
16. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
17. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
18. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
19. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
20. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
21. (51) JJ Yeley, Ford
22. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
23. (48) Josh Berry, Chevrolet
24. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
25. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
26. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
27. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
28. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
29. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
30. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
31. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
32. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
33. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet
34. (15) Brennan Poole, Ford
35. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
36. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
