NASCAR at Dover race 2024: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup for Würth 400

NASCAR drivers face the Monster Mile this weekend as the Cup Series speeds into Dover Motor Speedway.

This will be the only race this season at Dover, but it does feature the return of the track’s all-time wins leader: Jimmy Johnson. The seven-time Cup Series champion and now Legacy Motor Club co-owner will pilot the No. 84 Toyota for his team at an oval where he has won 11 times – four more than the next closest driver.

But Legacy Motor Club will be without full-time driver Erik Jones after he was diagnosed with a compression fracture in his lower back following a crash last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Corey Heim, the team's reserve driver, will substitute for Jones in the No. 43 Toyota.

Sunday’s race, however, could come down to another battle between Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, who have combined to win eight of the 10 races held so far this season. The two teams have dominated the Monster Mile for the past decade. Since the 2013 fall race at Dover, Hendrick or Gibbs drivers have won 14 of 18 Cup Series races held at the Delaware track.

Who will celebrate with Miles the Monster on Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Würth 400:

Martin Truex Jr. (bottom row, center) celebrates with his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team after winning the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 1, 2023.

What time does the Cup race at Dover start?

The Würth 400 starts at 2 p.m. ET at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Dover on?

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Würth 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Dover?

The Würth 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Dover?

The Würth 400 is 400 laps around the 1-mile track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 120 laps; Stage 2: 130 laps; Stage 3: 150 laps.

Who won the most recent race at Dover?

Martin Truex Jr. led 68 of the final 69 laps on May 1, 2023 and held off Ross Chastain by 0.505 seconds for his fourth career win at Dover – the most among active Cup Series drivers.

What is the lineup for the Würth 400 at Dover?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

2. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

4. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

5. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

7. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

8. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

9. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

10. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

11. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

12. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

13. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

14. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

15. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

16. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

17. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

18. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

19. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

20. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

21. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

22. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

24. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

25. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

26. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

27. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota

28. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

29. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

30. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

31. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

32. (43) Corey Heim, Toyota

33. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

34. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

35. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

36. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

37. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

