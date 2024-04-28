NASCAR at Dover race 2024: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup for Würth 400
NASCAR drivers face the Monster Mile this weekend as the Cup Series speeds into Dover Motor Speedway.
This will be the only race this season at Dover, but it does feature the return of the track’s all-time wins leader: Jimmy Johnson. The seven-time Cup Series champion and now Legacy Motor Club co-owner will pilot the No. 84 Toyota for his team at an oval where he has won 11 times – four more than the next closest driver.
But Legacy Motor Club will be without full-time driver Erik Jones after he was diagnosed with a compression fracture in his lower back following a crash last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Corey Heim, the team's reserve driver, will substitute for Jones in the No. 43 Toyota.
Sunday’s race, however, could come down to another battle between Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, who have combined to win eight of the 10 races held so far this season. The two teams have dominated the Monster Mile for the past decade. Since the 2013 fall race at Dover, Hendrick or Gibbs drivers have won 14 of 18 Cup Series races held at the Delaware track.
Who will celebrate with Miles the Monster on Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Würth 400:
What time does the Cup race at Dover start?
The Würth 400 starts at 2 p.m. ET at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Dover on?
Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Würth 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Dover?
The Würth 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.
How many laps is the Cup race at Dover?
The Würth 400 is 400 laps around the 1-mile track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 120 laps; Stage 2: 130 laps; Stage 3: 150 laps.
Who won the most recent race at Dover?
Martin Truex Jr. led 68 of the final 69 laps on May 1, 2023 and held off Ross Chastain by 0.505 seconds for his fourth career win at Dover – the most among active Cup Series drivers.
What is the lineup for the Würth 400 at Dover?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
2. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
4. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
5. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
7. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
8. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
9. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
10. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
11. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
12. (4) Josh Berry, Ford
13. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
14. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
15. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
16. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
17. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
18. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
19. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
20. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
21. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
22. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
24. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
25. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
26. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
27. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota
28. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
29. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
30. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
31. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
32. (43) Corey Heim, Toyota
33. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
34. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota
35. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford
36. (51) Justin Haley, Ford
37. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Dover start time, TV, live stream, lineup