NASCAR at Dover live updates: Ryan Blaney wins stage 2

NASCAR’s postponed race at Dover Motor Speedway is set to resume at 12 p.m. today on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.

Rain hit the track Sunday during NASCAR’s originally scheduled 400 lap race in Dover, Del.

NASCAR brought out the red flag on Lap 78, which is where the race will resume, with Kyle Larson in the lead. The stages end on laps 120, 250 and 400.

Below are lap-by-lap updates for NASCAR’s DuraMAX Drydene 400.

Live updates

Stage 2

1:43 p.m., Lap 250: Ryan Blaney wins stage 2 followed by Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ross Chastain, Erik Jones, Harrison Burton, Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott in the top 10 for points.

1:38 p.m., Lap 243: Cody Ware, laps down, spins out and slides down the track with Denny Hamlin running fourth behind him. Hamlin isn’t able to avoid him and gets hit by Ware’s spinning car. “F---, man, f---!” a frustrated Hamlin says. He tells his team that his steering wheel is straight enough, but this is another tough blow for Hamlin after driving back up to the top five following a loose wheel on pit road. Harrison Burton and Ryan Blaney stay out and Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are the first off. It’ll be a dash to the end of the stage.

1:37 p.m., Lap 237: Multiple teams pit for their tires coming apart of those who stayed out earlier. Tyler Reddick and Ty Dillon each make unscheduled green flag pit stops...and then a caution...

1:32 p.m., Lap 231: Kyle Busch is still the race leader, followed by Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing cars have looked the strongest this race, with drivers from those two teams making up the top six in the current running order.

1:29 p.m., Lap 212: Kyle Busch has found his way to the lead. Today is Busch’s 37th birthday and he’s aiming for his second win of the season after taking the victory at NASCAR’s Bristol dirt race last month.

1:14 p.m., Lap 194: The race barely restarts before the next yellow flag is out, the seven caution of the race, this time for Joey Logano, who hit the outside wall. Kaulig Racing drivers Justin Haley and A.J. Allmendinger stayed out under the last caution and they’re in the lead at the next flag, followed by Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch. Busch was the first driver in that group who pitted before.

1:07 p.m., Lap 189: The caution comes out for Kurt Busch, who turned after getting tapped by A.J. Allmendinger. Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Justin Haley are in the top five, while Chase Elliott has fallen to fifth. “I felt like I was getting going there and I just didn’t make quick enough work,” Elliott tells his team with the yellow flag out. Kyle Larson gets back on the lead lap, winning the position for the free pass. William Byron is the first off pit road, taking just two tires, followed by Chastain, Kyle Busch, Truex and Elliott.

12:56 p.m., Lap 163: After pit stops, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr. Justin Haley and Chase Elliott come off first. Kyle Larson is in 31st and running just one lap down after others make their pit stops. Christopher Bell has also taken the wave-around and is a lap down. Chastain continues to lead.

12:46 p.m., Lap 156: Kyle Larson blows a right rear tire and goes for a spin to bring out a caution. He takes his car to pit road for his team to change the tires and try to patch up the lightly damaged right front. Larson goes two laps down after leading laps earlier in this race.

12:40 p.m., Lap 137: Ross Chastain is running out front after a quick pit stop followed by Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott. Denny Hamlin is up to 23rd after pitting for the loose wheel. Teammate Christopher Bell had a loose right rear wheel as well and pitted.

12:31 p.m., Lap 124: Denny Hamlin is the first off pit road, but his car loses a left front tire pulling off, which is a big penalty. The nut came out of the socket and landed in Joey Logano’s pit box, according to Fox Sports. “It is what it is,” Hamlin’s No. 11 radio says. “Had a great first stage. Plenty of time to get it back.” That penalty means a four-race suspension for Hamlin’s crew chief Chris Gabehart, as well as the team’s tire changer and jackman.

Stage 1

12:26 p.m.: Denny Hamlin wins the first stage, with his car looking as dominant early today as it did yesterday before the red flag. Chase Elliott finishes the stage in second followed by Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, William Byron, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski in the top 10 for points.

12:23 p.m., Lap 112: Kyle Larson has dropped from the lead to fifth since the race resumed saying that his No. 5 Chevrolet is tight. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, has taken the lead over Chase Elliott as the end of the first stage approaches.

12:16 p.m., Lap 95: After an early caution, the rain-postponed race gets going again and Chase Elliott gets a big jump on the restart and moves to the lead ahead of Kyle Larson. Many cars have been running the low line to start the race. AJ Allmendinger gets into the wall slightly, and Austin Cindric’s car is done for the day after the earlier wall contact. “#rookie” Cindric tweeted.

12:09 p.m., Lap 87: Todd Gilliland brings out the caution for a spin shortly after the race resumes as Austin Cindric gets into the outside wall. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott still lead at the yellow flag. The leaders have taken the top line for the restart, and Denny Hamlin is already up to third and reporting that his No. 11 Toyota is “just a little tight on the third lap on the top.”

12:03 p.m.: Engines have been re-fired at the track and pit road is open. Ryan Blaney’s team pitted before pits were open and he’ll have to drop to the rear, although this would have been the case anyway with the team needing to make adjustments for today. Todd Gilliland and BJ McLeod were flagged for going too fast on pit road.

Race resuming at noon

Denny Hamlin led 55 laps on Sunday at Dover after pole-sitter Chris Buescher led 18 laps, but Hamlin pitted under the caution for rain and was scored eighth when the race was postponed.

Defending Cup champion Kyle Larson is the race leader, followed by Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron in the top five.

Kyle Larson’s crew covers his car on pit road during a rain delay at the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Jason Minto)

Elliott, Blaney and Truex are seeking their first win of the season. Elliott leads the points standings at 21 points over Blaney in second.

Today’s race will resume at noon. The race could not be considered official on Sunday as it didn’t reach the halfway point, but the series is looking to complete the entire rest of the race today since rain isn’t expected in the forecast. The National Weather Service lists today’s Dover forecast as having sunny skies with no rain.