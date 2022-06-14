NASCAR docks Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing 20 points for Sonoma infraction

NASCAR penalized Cody Ware and Rick Ware Racing 20 points each for a violation last weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

The driver and team were penalized for Ware’s car failing inspection four times before the race. NASCAR also ejected his team’s engineer, prevented Ware from qualifying and made Ware pass through the pits after taking the green flag at the start of the race. Ware finished 32nd.

Ware remains 32nd in the driver points after the penalty. He has 119 points and is 15 points ahead of BJ McLeod. The 20-point penalty to the team drops Rick Ware Racing to 36th in owner points — last among those teams that have started every race. Rick Ware Racing is two points behind Live Fast Motorsports for 35th in the owner standings.

