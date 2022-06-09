NASCAR Diversity Internship Program welcomes 2022 class

Official NASCAR Release
·3 min read
NASCAR Diversity Internship Program welcomes 2022 class

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 9, 2022) — The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program (NDIP) kicked off its 21st year hosting undergraduate and graduate students across the sport. This year‘s NDIP class includes interns from nine Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), multiple student-athletes and two returning NDIP alumni.

The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program is a 10-week program that offers hands-on experience across various roles in the motorsports industry. College students of color were selected to participate network with industry executives and learn from experts in one of the largest professional sports industries.

“We‘re excited to welcome a new class of interns and students from diverse backgrounds who will be exposed to an incredible industry of professionals eager to showcase what our sport is all about,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, and the first NDIP alum to be elevated to an officer role at NASCAR. “NASCAR continues to evolve and the NDIP is one of several programs introducing younger and more diverse audiences to our sport. It‘s an important effort and we couldn‘t be more thrilled about our ‘22 class.”

NDIP was launched in 2000 and since then more than 500 college students have participated in the industry‘s longest-running diversity initiative. The program has grown to include several industry partners, providing career opportunities to various NDIP participants: 23XI Racing, General Motors, Hendrick Motorsports, RFK Racing, Rev Racing, RCR, Sonoma Raceway, and World Wide Technology Raceway.

In addition to Thompson, the sanctioning body employs several former interns including Jusan Hamilton, Sr. Director, Racing Operations & Event Management; Kathryn Lee, Sr. Director, Marketing Activation; Marvin Aylor, Director, Partnership Marketing; Cole McGinnis, Sr. Manager, Licensing and Consumer Products; Greg Carty, Manager, Licensing and Consumer Products; Jason Simmons, Sr. Manager, International Operations & Strategy; Jordan Leatherman, Sr. Manager, Diversity & Inclusion; Erica Wilkerson, Sr. Manager, Youth & Multicultural Marketing; Jazz Warren, Coordinator, Track Communications; Josh Pena, Coordinator, Event Experience; and Victoria Garcia, Associate Producer.

NDIP is open to college students representing the following races/ethnic minority classifications: Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Latino or Hispanic, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.

The 2022 NASCAR Diversity Internship Class includes:

Intern Name

Department Name

School

Alexander Cadavid

Rev Racing

North Carolina State University

Amani Ghonim

NASCAR Aerodynamics

University of Southern California

Ariann Taylor

NASCAR Digital Media Interactive

Georgia State University

Austin Dickey

IMSA Marketing

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Brian Bak

NASCAR Data Strategy

Chapman University

Camila Sanchez

NASCAR International

University of Notre Dame

Chardon Mucker

NASCAR Sales Academy

Prairie View A&M University

Chidera Udeh

NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion

University of Oklahoma

Chien-Hung Tsai

NASCAR Strategy & Innovation

Texas A&M University

Daniel Céspedes

NASCAR Sports Betting

Dartmouth College

Deja Dorsey

NASCAR Content Team

University of Southern California

Dillon Marshall

NASCAR Sales Academy

Delaware State University

Freddie Allen

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

High Point University

Giancarlo Fuentes

NASCAR Southeast Region, Track Marketing

University of Florida

Isha Shafqat

NASCAR Competition Technology

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Jack Chen

The NASCAR Foundation

Stevens Institute of Technology

Janakinandan Pemmasani

NASCAR Finance

University of Cincinnati

Jiani Bryant

NASCAR Productions

North Carolina A&T University

Jimmil Hawkins

Motor Racing Network

Columbus State University

Joshua Sky

NASCAR National Sales

Syracuse University

Kimberly Betty

General Motors

Kettering University

Mariette Gervitz

NASCAR Driver & Team Marketing

George Washington University

Marissa Jones

World Wide Technology Raceway

Maryville University

Maurice Grier

NASCAR Legal

Howard University

Najah Liggans

23XI Racing

Spelman College

Nicholas Torres

NASCAR Brand Marketing

University of Notre Dame

Phillip Hall

Sonoma Raceway

St. John’s University

Precious Johnson

NASCAR Human Resources

Florida A&M University

Precious Sullivan

NASCAR Gaming & eSports

Virginia State University

Ruben Mohme

NASCAR Sourcing & Procurement

University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley

Ryan Hernandez

NASCAR Communications

University of Houston

Sarah Hall

Hendrick Motorsports

Fisk University

Shemya Stanback

Richard Childress Racing

Catawba College

Susan Wong

NASCAR Social Media

Arizona State University

Sydney Stuart

NASCAR Multicultural & Youth Marketing

Howard University

Trey Gomez

NASCAR Communications

Texas State University

Recommended Stories