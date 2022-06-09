NASCAR Diversity Internship Program welcomes 2022 class
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 9, 2022) — The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program (NDIP) kicked off its 21st year hosting undergraduate and graduate students across the sport. This year‘s NDIP class includes interns from nine Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), multiple student-athletes and two returning NDIP alumni.
The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program is a 10-week program that offers hands-on experience across various roles in the motorsports industry. College students of color were selected to participate network with industry executives and learn from experts in one of the largest professional sports industries.
“We‘re excited to welcome a new class of interns and students from diverse backgrounds who will be exposed to an incredible industry of professionals eager to showcase what our sport is all about,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, and the first NDIP alum to be elevated to an officer role at NASCAR. “NASCAR continues to evolve and the NDIP is one of several programs introducing younger and more diverse audiences to our sport. It‘s an important effort and we couldn‘t be more thrilled about our ‘22 class.”
NDIP was launched in 2000 and since then more than 500 college students have participated in the industry‘s longest-running diversity initiative. The program has grown to include several industry partners, providing career opportunities to various NDIP participants: 23XI Racing, General Motors, Hendrick Motorsports, RFK Racing, Rev Racing, RCR, Sonoma Raceway, and World Wide Technology Raceway.
In addition to Thompson, the sanctioning body employs several former interns including Jusan Hamilton, Sr. Director, Racing Operations & Event Management; Kathryn Lee, Sr. Director, Marketing Activation; Marvin Aylor, Director, Partnership Marketing; Cole McGinnis, Sr. Manager, Licensing and Consumer Products; Greg Carty, Manager, Licensing and Consumer Products; Jason Simmons, Sr. Manager, International Operations & Strategy; Jordan Leatherman, Sr. Manager, Diversity & Inclusion; Erica Wilkerson, Sr. Manager, Youth & Multicultural Marketing; Jazz Warren, Coordinator, Track Communications; Josh Pena, Coordinator, Event Experience; and Victoria Garcia, Associate Producer.
NDIP is open to college students representing the following races/ethnic minority classifications: Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Latino or Hispanic, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.
The 2022 NASCAR Diversity Internship Class includes:
Intern Name
Department Name
School
Alexander Cadavid
Rev Racing
North Carolina State University
Amani Ghonim
NASCAR Aerodynamics
University of Southern California
Ariann Taylor
NASCAR Digital Media Interactive
Georgia State University
Austin Dickey
IMSA Marketing
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Brian Bak
NASCAR Data Strategy
Chapman University
Camila Sanchez
NASCAR International
University of Notre Dame
Chardon Mucker
NASCAR Sales Academy
Prairie View A&M University
Chidera Udeh
NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion
University of Oklahoma
Chien-Hung Tsai
NASCAR Strategy & Innovation
Texas A&M University
Daniel Céspedes
NASCAR Sports Betting
Dartmouth College
Deja Dorsey
NASCAR Content Team
University of Southern California
Dillon Marshall
NASCAR Sales Academy
Delaware State University
Freddie Allen
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
High Point University
Giancarlo Fuentes
NASCAR Southeast Region, Track Marketing
University of Florida
Isha Shafqat
NASCAR Competition Technology
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Jack Chen
The NASCAR Foundation
Stevens Institute of Technology
Janakinandan Pemmasani
NASCAR Finance
University of Cincinnati
Jiani Bryant
NASCAR Productions
North Carolina A&T University
Jimmil Hawkins
Motor Racing Network
Columbus State University
Joshua Sky
NASCAR National Sales
Syracuse University
Kimberly Betty
General Motors
Kettering University
Mariette Gervitz
NASCAR Driver & Team Marketing
George Washington University
Marissa Jones
World Wide Technology Raceway
Maryville University
Maurice Grier
NASCAR Legal
Howard University
Najah Liggans
23XI Racing
Spelman College
Nicholas Torres
NASCAR Brand Marketing
University of Notre Dame
Phillip Hall
Sonoma Raceway
St. John’s University
Precious Johnson
NASCAR Human Resources
Florida A&M University
Precious Sullivan
NASCAR Gaming & eSports
Virginia State University
Ruben Mohme
NASCAR Sourcing & Procurement
University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley
Ryan Hernandez
NASCAR Communications
University of Houston
Sarah Hall
Hendrick Motorsports
Fisk University
Shemya Stanback
Richard Childress Racing
Catawba College
Susan Wong
NASCAR Social Media
Arizona State University
Sydney Stuart
NASCAR Multicultural & Youth Marketing
Howard University
Trey Gomez
NASCAR Communications
Texas State University