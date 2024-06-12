NASCAR Diversity Internship Program unveils 2024 class

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program (NDIP) has launched its 24th year, welcoming a new class of 34 talented undergraduate and graduate students from across the country.

This group of interns commenced their transformative journey with an immersive orientation weekend in Charlotte, igniting the beginning of their 10-week journey within the NASCAR community. Over the summer, interns will receive mentorship and network with industry leaders. Through exclusive behind-the-scenes tours and extensive networking opportunities, the students will acquire invaluable hands-on experience, delving deeply into the multifaceted world of the motorsports industry.

“The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program is not just about providing internship opportunities; it‘s about cultivating the next generation of leaders in NASCAR,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR‘s vice president of diversity and inclusion. “Our interns bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that are vital to the growth and evolution of the sport.”

NDIP stands as the industry‘s longest-running inclusion initiative and has significantly impacted NASCAR since its inception in 2000. Over the past 24 years, the program has introduced more than 500 college students to various careers within the NASCAR industry.

NDIP is open to undergraduate and graduate students from diverse backgrounds and experiences who are at least sophomores or above with a minimum 3.0 GPA.