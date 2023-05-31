NASCAR Diversity Internship Program announces 2023 Class

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR announced today its 22nd NASCAR Diversity Internship Program (NDIP) class welcoming undergraduate and graduate students to NASCAR.

The class of 37 students completed orientation during the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend in Charlotte. Many in the group had the opportunity to experience their first NASCAR race, visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Hendrick Motorsports and the Motor Racing Network facilities.

The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program is a 10-week program that offers hands-on experience across various roles in the motorsports industry. NDIP provides practical, unique, hands-on experience in a variety of fields vital to the sport and business operations. Throughout the summer interns will receive mentorship, network with industry leaders and engage in a case study competition.

“This year we‘re welcoming another exceptional class of college students eager to learn about our sport,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR‘s Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. “As a graduate of NDIP, I know firsthand how crucial it is for students to have exposure to professional sports opportunities. We‘re excited to welcome this year‘s class and look forward to seeing them grow this summer.”

The industry‘s longest-running diversity initiative, NDIP has played an important role in NASCAR as the sport celebrates its 75th year. Launched in 2000, the highly competitive career development program has introduced over 500 college students to the NASCAR industry, and has grown to include several industry partners, providing a variety of career exposure opportunities. 2023 partners include Rev Racing, World Wide Express, 23XI Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sonoma Raceway, Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

NDIP is open to college students who are sophomores or above with a minimum 3.0 GPA representing the following races/ethnic minority classifications: Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Latino or Hispanic, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.

The 2023 NASCAR Diversity Internship Class includes: