NASCAR Diversity Internship Program announces 2023 Class
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR announced today its 22nd NASCAR Diversity Internship Program (NDIP) class welcoming undergraduate and graduate students to NASCAR.
The class of 37 students completed orientation during the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend in Charlotte. Many in the group had the opportunity to experience their first NASCAR race, visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Hendrick Motorsports and the Motor Racing Network facilities.
The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program is a 10-week program that offers hands-on experience across various roles in the motorsports industry. NDIP provides practical, unique, hands-on experience in a variety of fields vital to the sport and business operations. Throughout the summer interns will receive mentorship, network with industry leaders and engage in a case study competition.
“This year we‘re welcoming another exceptional class of college students eager to learn about our sport,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR‘s Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. “As a graduate of NDIP, I know firsthand how crucial it is for students to have exposure to professional sports opportunities. We‘re excited to welcome this year‘s class and look forward to seeing them grow this summer.”
The industry‘s longest-running diversity initiative, NDIP has played an important role in NASCAR as the sport celebrates its 75th year. Launched in 2000, the highly competitive career development program has introduced over 500 college students to the NASCAR industry, and has grown to include several industry partners, providing a variety of career exposure opportunities. 2023 partners include Rev Racing, World Wide Express, 23XI Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sonoma Raceway, Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.
NDIP is open to college students who are sophomores or above with a minimum 3.0 GPA representing the following races/ethnic minority classifications: Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Latino or Hispanic, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.
The 2023 NASCAR Diversity Internship Class includes:
Intern
Department
School
Abhishek Cherukara
NASCAR Aerodynamics
Cranfield University
Alexandria Samuel
Sonoma Raceway
Columbia University
Angelina Davila
NASCAR Communications
DePaul University
Aniya Misher
Joe Gibbs Racing
North Carolina A&T State University
Ava Hartsell
Hendrick Motorsports
Virginia Tech
Brisia Briones
NASCAR Sourcing and Procurement
University of Houston
Chandler Love
NASCAR Human Resource
University of Miami
Daniel Zakhary
NASCAR Public & Govt. Affairs
University of Florida
Darren Henderson
NASCAR Multicultural & Marketing
Temple University
DeNashia Robinson
NASCAR Legal
Howard University School of Law
Didier Attipou
NASCAR Corporate Accounting
Morehouse College
D\"Vante Siler
NASCAR Sales Academy
Fort Valley State University
Elijah Patterson
NASCAR Marketing Services
Johnson C. Smith University
Elizabeth Yaboni
NASCAR Social Responsibility
Columbia University
Ester Ferreira
NASCAR International
Nova Southeastern University
Gift Pendleton
Chicago Street Race
University of Central Florida
Haley King
Worldwide Express
Prairie View A&M University
India Martin
NASCAR Consumer Strategy
Oglethorpe University
Jayden Carrillo
NASCAR Brand Marketing
University of South Carolina
Juliana Ashrifeh
NASCAR Social Media
Wayne State University
Juliet Campbell
NASCAR Productions
The Ohio State University
Lauren Allsbrook
23XI Racing
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Lauryn Carlton
NASCAR Partnership Marketing
Elon University
Leticia De Freitas
Rev Racing
Savannah College of Art & Design
Maya Ellison
Motor Racing Network
Florida A&M University
Meg Cabras
NASCAR Licensing & Consumer Products
Florida State University
Miranda Romero
The NASCAR Foundation
New Mexico State University
Nicolas Caldwell
NASCAR National Sales
West Virginia University
Niraj Panthi
NASCAR Media and Event Technology
Wingate University
Oscar Casasola
NASCAR Gaming and Esports
University of Maryland
Phalgunmihir Eyunni
Hendrick Motorsports
Florida State University
Phillip Hall
NASCAR Weekly Racing Operations
St. John\"s University
Salaah Khan
NASCAR Sports Betting
The George Washington University
Sidney Brown
Team Penske
Bethune-Cookman University
Syeda Ghazal Qadri
NASCAR Research and Insights
Boston University
Tyra Blue
NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion
Briar Cliff University
Victor Jackson
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
Florida State College at Jacksonville