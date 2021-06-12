Ross Chastain‘s third-place truck was disqualified after Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Series officials announced that Chastain’s Niece Motorsports truck failed inspection after the event. The truck violated section 20.6.2.13.a of the series Rule Book: “The throttle body must be used as supplied by the NT1 engine supplier without modification.”

Chastain will be dropped to last in the 36-truck field.

John Hunter Nemechek won the race and his truck passed inspection afterward. Chase Elliott placed second. Grant Enfinger moves up to third with Chastain’s disqualification. Austin Hill is now fourth. Chandler Smith is now fifth.

Read more about NASCAR

Texas Truck race results John Hunter Nemechek wins Texas Truck race Sunday NASCAR All-Star Race: Start time, weather, lineup

NASCAR disqualifies truck of Ross Chastain originally appeared on NBCSports.com