NASCAR disqualifies top two cars, Chase Elliott is Pocono winner

NASCAR has declared Chase Elliott the winner of Sunday’s Cup race after the cars of the top two finishers, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, failed inspection after the race.

Joe Gibbs Racing can appeal the penalty. NBC Sports has reached out to a spokesperson for the team.

NASCAR found an issue with the front fascia of both cars, stating there was material there that should have not been.

Brad Moran, managing director of the Cup Series, told the media in Pocono that the issue discovered effects “aero of the vehicle.”

He also said that “there really is no reason why there was some material that was somewhere it shouldn’t have been.”

He said both vehicles will be taken to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.

This is the first time this season a Cup winner has been disqualified.

The announcement was made about two hours after Hamlin crossed the finish line ahead of Busch.

Initial comments from Brad Moran, managing director of the Cup Series. pic.twitter.com/bm2NIUrNLo — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) July 25, 2022

