NASCAR disqualifies runner-up finish for Michael Annett

NASCAR disqualified Michael Annett‘s runner-up finish Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway after Annett’s car failed post-race inspection.

NASCAR stated that Annett’s car failed heights. The car was too low on the left front.

Annett will be stripped of his second-place finish and recorded as placing last in the 37-car field. He will score one point. The penalty costs him 34 points – the difference from last and second place.

He was three points behind Ross Chastain for the final playoff spot before the penalty.

Annett heads into next weekend’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval all but needing a win to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

