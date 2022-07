NASCAR disqualifies Pocono winner Denny Hamlin, runner-up Kyle Busch

NASCAR disqualified the Joe Gibbs Racing cars of winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch after Sunday‘s post-race inspection at Pocono Raceway.

RELATED: Official race results

Chase Elliott, who originally finished third, is the new M&M‘s Fan Appreciation 400 winner, giving the Hendrick Motorsports driver four wins on the season.

Tyler Reddick moves up to second, Daniel Suárez third, Christopher Bell fourth and Kyle Larson fifth. Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon make up the top-10 finishing order.

Hamlin led 21 of the 160 laps in total, including the final 18 circuits around the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track. Busch led a race-high 63 laps and won Stage 2. They were relegated to the last two spots on the 36-driver results sheet.

This story will be updated.