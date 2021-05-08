NASCAR disqualifies Noah Gragson’s car, costs team 100K bonus

NASCAR announced that Noah Gragson‘s fourth-place finish car failed inspection and was disqualified after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Gragson won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. He and JR Motorsports lose that with the disqualification. The $100,000 bonus goes to Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger, who finished 12th and was the next-highest finisher among drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus.

NASCAR stated that Gragson’s car was disqualified after failing Rule 20.14.c in the Xfinity Series Rule Book:

# All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.

Gragson also is not eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus next week at Dover. The four drivers eligible for the $100,000 bonus will be Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones.

Allgaier won Saturday’s race.

JR Motorsports team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. retweeted Saturday a comment he posted in May 2018 after a penalty to one of his cars, stating “I want our teams to always be aggressive with the rule book and I always want @NASCAR to be extremely strict in enforcing it.”

