NASCAR disqualifies Christopher Bell’s car after it fails inspection

JOLIET, Ill. – NASCAR disqualified Christopher Bell‘s third-place car after it failed inspection after Saturday’s Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Wayne Auton, managing director of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, said that the front of Bell’s car was found to be “extremely low” and the right rear was “a little high.”

Auton said officials looked to see if any race damage could have caused the issue and “there was not.”

The team has until Monday to decide if it will appeal.

This marks the first time in the Xfinity Series that a car has been disqualified for failing inspection after a race. It is the second time in three weeks this has happened in NASCAR. Ross Chastain had his victory taken away in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series after his truck failed inspection at Iowa Speedway.

Bell will receive one point for last place. He had scored 51 points for his third-place finish and top-three finishes in both stages. Only race winner Cole Custer (58 points) scored more than what Bell had collected before he was penalized.

Custer’s car passed inspection.

