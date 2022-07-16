NASCAR disqualifies cars of Landon Cassill, Noah Gragson

Dustin Long
In this article:
  • Landon Cassill
    Landon Cassill
    American stock car racing driver
  • Noah Gragson
    American racing driver
  • Sheldon Creed
    American auto racing driver

LOUDON, N.H. — The cars of third-place finisher Landon Cassill and fourth-place finisher Noah Gragson each failed inspection after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and were disqualified.

That moves Brandon Brown up to third, Jeremy Clements to fourth and Sheldon Creed to fifth.

NASCAR stated that Gragson’s car was too low in the front and Cassill’s car was too low in the rear.

 

NASCAR disqualifies cars of Landon Cassill, Noah Gragson originally appeared on NBCSports.com

