NASCAR and Discord bring new features to NASCAR channel

New features and commands have arrived in NASCAR‘s Discord channel as NASCAR and Discord partnered to bring a more exclusive racing experience to the community.

Real-time race highlights will be linked to in-race alerts provided by the new NASCAR-verified bot with clips including stage finishes, lead changes and top passes throughout the race. A post-race highlight video will also be available to recap the day‘s events.

“When we launched our Discord channel last year, we wanted to create a unique community that could natively engage with the sport,” said Nick Rend, Managing Director of Gaming and Esports. “Through our partnership with Discord and our channel mods, we‘re able to bring more behind-the-scenes access and customization options to users as they create their own individual experience and interactions with each other.”

In addition to race highlights, five NASCAR Cup Series driver radio feeds will be streamed during each event with users voting on the five drivers they‘d like to hear from 24 hours before the green flag falls.

In 2021, NASCAR became the first sports league to launch an official server with voice, video and text communications service Discord, bringing new features to the platform including free access to live in-car audio streams from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue with the Round of 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Dixie Vodka 400 will run at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 23 (NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).