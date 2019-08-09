NASCAR disallows qualifying times for Austin Dillon, Daniel Hemric

BROOKLYN, Mich. – NASCAR announced Friday that it disallowed the qualifying times of Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric because both cars did not have fully functioning alternators.

Dillon had qualified seventh and Hemric 11th. They will both start Sunday’s race at the rear of 38-car field at Michigan International Speedway.

Each driver will be docked 10 points. The teams also will lose 10 owner points. Both crew chiefs will be fined $25,000 for the L1 infraction. No suspension will be issued.

