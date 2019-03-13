NASCAR Digital to stream two practices from Auto Club Speedway NASCAR Digital will stream the opening practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Friday from Auto Club Speedway as it's the fifth race of the season for both series and the final one on this year's West Coast swing. RELATED: Weekend schedule for Auto Club Tune in starting […]

NASCAR Digital will stream the opening practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Friday from Auto Club Speedway as it’s the fifth race of the season for both series and the final one on this year’s West Coast swing.

Tune in starting at 1 p.m. ET with Monster Energy Series practice and continue at 2:05 p.m. ET for Xfinity practice. Bookmark https://www.nascar.com/live, the destination for all live practice streams this year. If you miss the practices, check out YouTube later where they will be posted in full.

Friday’s television coverage picks up at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1 with Xfinity Series final practice and continues Friday with Monster Energy Series Busch Pole Qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET on FS1 and MRN.

The Xfinity Series race, the Production Alliance Group 300, is at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday on FSI, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Sunday’s Monster Energy Series Auto Club 400 is at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.