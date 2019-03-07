NASCAR Digital to stream Cup practice from Phoenix NASCAR Digital will stream live the opening practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway when teams take to the 1-mile track for the first time this season. Bookmark https://www.nascar.com/live, the destination for all live practice streams this year. For Friday, specifically, the live-streaming schedule is as follows for users in […]

NASCAR Digital will stream live the opening practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway when teams take to the 1-mile track for the first time this season. Bookmark https://www.nascar.com/live, the destination for all live practice streams this year.

For Friday, specifically, the live-streaming schedule is as follows for users in the United States. Full practices will be posted to NASCAR‘s YouTube channel later in the day for fans who can‘t watch live.

• 1:35 p.m.-2:25 p.m. ET: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice

RELATED: Full weekend schedule

FOX Sports will feature a multi-hour block of Fast Friday programming each race weekend, beginning at 3 p.m. ET; practices prior to 3 p.m. will be live streamed on NASCAR.com.

The Xfinity Series will be in action on Saturday for the iK9 Service Dog 200 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The TicketGuardian 500 concludes the weekend on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).