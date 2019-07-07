NASCAR Daytona: Xfinity regular Haley gets shock win in third Cup start

Haley claims shock Daytona win in third Cup start

Xfinity regular Justin Haley claimed a shock victory at Daytona in just his third NASCAR Cup Series start, after the race was truncated by stormy weather that wrong-footed Kurt Busch.

A strategic gamble following a multiple car pile-up halfway through stage three propelled Spire Motorsports' Haley to victory.

On lap 119 of the scheduled 160, stage two winner Austin Dillon picked up momentum off of Turn 4 and passed race leader Denny Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota through the Tri-Oval.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Clint Bowyer followed Dillon and moved to the inside of the Richard Childress Racing driver on the approach to Turn 1.

But Dillon aggressively blocked Bowyer and the two made heavy contact, with Dillon spinning in front of the field and collecting over 20 cars.

Busch squeezed through on the outside and Haley, who was running in 27th, also managed to avoid contact.

The rain had led to the postponement of the race on Saturday evening and it returned to pose the threat of a potential race-ending red flag.

As a result, Busch initially opted not to pit in order to retain the lead.

When officials declared there was one lap remaining before the restart, Busch and several others dived into the pitlane and handed the lead to Haley who had stayed out.

A lightning strike 7.4 miles away from the circuit then forced officials to abort the restart, leading to a red flag and a disgruntled Busch to take 10th.

Haley, who is not eligible for a playoff spot as a part-time driver, was declared the winner after further storms.

Busch's race had already proved complex in stage two when he hit the wall at Turn 1, cutting a tyre and spinning at Turn 3.

He finished the stage in 30th before charging back through the field at the start of the final stage.

Pitting for fuel at the start of the final caution period, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron and Jimmie Johnson ended up finishing second and third.

Both managed to narrowly avoid being caught in lap 119's pile-up.

Byron's previous career best finish was sixth and third is Johnson's best result since last year's spring Bristol race.

Ty Dillon and Corey LaJoie also secured career-best results after emerging from the lap 119 chaos unscathed to end up fourth and sixth respectively.

Roush Fenway Racing's Ryan Newman finished between them in fifth.

Newman's team-mate Ricky Stenhouse Jr - who was spun out of the lead by Busch at the start of stage two - propelled Joey Logano to a stage one victory via a tandem draft on the back straight on the final lap.

Both drivers were later collected in the pile-up.

Logano passed Kevin Harvick to win the opening stage but when the SHR driver attempted to draft with Brad Keselowski, Harvick tagged the rear of the Penske Ford on lap 83.

Keselowski slammed into the outside wall and Harvick picked up significant damage. David Ragan was also caught up in the incident, along with Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric.

Race result

Pos Driver Team Car Gap Laps 1 J.J. Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 127 2 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet s 127 3 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet s 127 4 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet s 127 5 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford s 127 6 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford s 127 7 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford s 127 8 Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing Toyota s 127 9 Matt Tifft Front Row Motorsports Ford s 127 10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet s 127 11 Landon Cassill StarCom Racing Chevrolet s 127 12 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford s 127 13 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford s 127 14 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota s 127 15 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet s 127 16 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing Ford s 127 17 Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet s 127 18 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet s 127 19 Brendan Gaughan Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 1 Lap 126 20 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 1 Lap 126 21 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 Lap 126 22 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 Lap 126 23 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Laps 125 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing Ford 2 Laps 125 25 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 Laps 125 26 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Laps 125 27 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 2 Laps 125 28 B.J. McLeod Petty Ware Racing Ford 3 Laps 124 29 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3 Laps 124 30 Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Laps 122 31 Parker Kligerman Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 6 Laps 121 32 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 8 Laps 119 33 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Laps 118 34 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 9 Laps 118 35 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Laps 118 36 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 9 Laps 118 37 Quin Houff Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Laps 108 38 David Ragan Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Laps 86 39 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 42 Laps 85 40 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 44 Laps 83

Drivers' standings

Pos Driver Points 1 Joey Logano 0.677 2 Kyle Busch 0.659 3 Brad Keselowski 0.61 4 Kevin Harvick 0.61 5 Martin Truex Jr. 0.581 6 Denny Hamlin 0.574 7 Chase Elliott 0.57 8 Kurt Busch 0.537 9 Alex Bowman 0.509 10 Ryan Blaney 0.499 11 Aric Almirola 0.482 12 William Byron 0.455 13 Kyle Larson 0.451 14 Jimmie Johnson 0.436 15 Daniel Suarez 0.434 16 Clint Bowyer 0.431 17 Erik Jones 0.416 18 Ryan Newman 0.411 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.373 20 Paul Menard 0.369 21 Austin Dillon 0.352 22 Chris Buescher 0.349 23 Ty Dillon 0.277 24 Daniel Hemric 0.274 25 Matt DiBenedetto 0.247 26 Ryan Preece 0.23 27 David Ragan 0.207 28 Michael McDowell 0.198 29 Darrell Wallace Jr. 0.194 30 Corey LaJoie 0.182 31 Matt Tifft 0.153 32 Reed Sorenson 0.051 33 Quin Houff 0.042 34 Jamie McMurray 0.019 35 J.J. Yeley 0.004 36 Stanton Barrett 0.002 37 Casey Mears 0.001 38 Brendan Gaughan 0 39 Tyler Reddick 0 40 Ross Chastain 0 41 Parker Kligerman 0 42 B.J. McLeod 0 43 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 44 Landon Cassill 0 45 Bayley Currey 0 46 Cody Ware 0 47 Garrett Smithley 0 48 Jeb Burton 0 49 Joey Gase 0 50 J.J. Haley 0 51 D.J. Kennington 0 52 Josh Bilicki 0 53 Timmy Hill 0 54 Gray Gaulding 0 55 Kyle Weatherman 0 56 Ryan Truex 0

Manufacturers' standings

Pos Constructor Points 1 Toyota 628 2 Ford 610 3 Chevrolet 570

