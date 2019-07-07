NASCAR Daytona: Xfinity regular Haley gets shock win in third Cup start

Kyran Gibbons
Autosport
Xfinity regular Justin Haley claimed a shock victory at Daytona in just his third NASCAR Cup Series start, after the race was truncated by stormy weather that wrong-footed Kurt Busch.

A strategic gamble following a multiple car pile-up halfway through stage three propelled Spire Motorsports' Haley to victory.

On lap 119 of the scheduled 160, stage two winner Austin Dillon picked up momentum off of Turn 4 and passed race leader Denny Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota through the Tri-Oval.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Clint Bowyer followed Dillon and moved to the inside of the Richard Childress Racing driver on the approach to Turn 1.

But Dillon aggressively blocked Bowyer and the two made heavy contact, with Dillon spinning in front of the field and collecting over 20 cars.

Busch squeezed through on the outside and Haley, who was running in 27th, also managed to avoid contact.

The rain had led to the postponement of the race on Saturday evening and it returned to pose the threat of a potential race-ending red flag.

As a result, Busch initially opted not to pit in order to retain the lead.

When officials declared there was one lap remaining before the restart, Busch and several others dived into the pitlane and handed the lead to Haley who had stayed out.

A lightning strike 7.4 miles away from the circuit then forced officials to abort the restart, leading to a red flag and a disgruntled Busch to take 10th.

Haley, who is not eligible for a playoff spot as a part-time driver, was declared the winner after further storms.

Busch's race had already proved complex in stage two when he hit the wall at Turn 1, cutting a tyre and spinning at Turn 3.

He finished the stage in 30th before charging back through the field at the start of the final stage.

Pitting for fuel at the start of the final caution period, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron and Jimmie Johnson ended up finishing second and third.

Both managed to narrowly avoid being caught in lap 119's pile-up.

Byron's previous career best finish was sixth and third is Johnson's best result since last year's spring Bristol race.

Ty Dillon and Corey LaJoie also secured career-best results after emerging from the lap 119 chaos unscathed to end up fourth and sixth respectively.

Roush Fenway Racing's Ryan Newman finished between them in fifth.

Newman's team-mate Ricky Stenhouse Jr - who was spun out of the lead by Busch at the start of stage two - propelled Joey Logano to a stage one victory via a tandem draft on the back straight on the final lap.

Both drivers were later collected in the pile-up.

Logano passed Kevin Harvick to win the opening stage but when the SHR driver attempted to draft with Brad Keselowski, Harvick tagged the rear of the Penske Ford on lap 83.

Keselowski slammed into the outside wall and Harvick picked up significant damage. David Ragan was also caught up in the incident, along with Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

J.J. Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

-

127

2

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

s

127

3

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

s

127

4

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

s

127

5

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

s

127

6

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

s

127

7

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

s

127

8

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

s

127

9

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

s

127

10

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

s

127

11

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

s

127

12

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

s

127

13

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

s

127

14

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

s

127

15

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

s

127

16

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

s

127

17

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

s

127

18

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

s

127

19

Brendan Gaughan

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

1 Lap

126

20

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

126

21

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

1 Lap

126

22

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

1 Lap

126

23

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

2 Laps

125

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

2 Laps

125

25

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

2 Laps

125

26

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

2 Laps

125

27

Joey Gase

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

2 Laps

125

28

B.J. McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

3 Laps

124

29

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

3 Laps

124

30

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

5 Laps

122

31

Parker Kligerman

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

6 Laps

121

32

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

8 Laps

119

33

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9 Laps

118

34

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

9 Laps

118

35

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

9 Laps

118

36

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

9 Laps

118

37

Quin Houff

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

19 Laps

108

38

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41 Laps

86

39

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

42 Laps

85

40

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

44 Laps

83

Drivers' standings

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Joey Logano

0.677

2

Kyle Busch

0.659

3

Brad Keselowski

0.61

4

Kevin Harvick

0.61

5

Martin Truex Jr.

0.581

6

Denny Hamlin

0.574

7

Chase Elliott

0.57

8

Kurt Busch

0.537

9

Alex Bowman

0.509

10

Ryan Blaney

0.499

11

Aric Almirola

0.482

12

William Byron

0.455

13

Kyle Larson

0.451

14

Jimmie Johnson

0.436

15

Daniel Suarez

0.434

16

Clint Bowyer

0.431

17

Erik Jones

0.416

18

Ryan Newman

0.411

19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

0.373

20

Paul Menard

0.369

21

Austin Dillon

0.352

22

Chris Buescher

0.349

23

Ty Dillon

0.277

24

Daniel Hemric

0.274

25

Matt DiBenedetto

0.247

26

Ryan Preece

0.23

27

David Ragan

0.207

28

Michael McDowell

0.198

29

Darrell Wallace Jr.

0.194

30

Corey LaJoie

0.182

31

Matt Tifft

0.153

32

Reed Sorenson

0.051

33

Quin Houff

0.042

34

Jamie McMurray

0.019

35

J.J. Yeley

0.004

36

Stanton Barrett

0.002

37

Casey Mears

0.001

38

Brendan Gaughan

0

39

Tyler Reddick

0

40

Ross Chastain

0

41

Parker Kligerman

0

42

B.J. McLeod

0

43

Jeffrey Earnhardt

0

44

Landon Cassill

0

45

Bayley Currey

0

46

Cody Ware

0

47

Garrett Smithley

0

48

Jeb Burton

0

49

Joey Gase

0

50

J.J. Haley

0

51

D.J. Kennington

0

52

Josh Bilicki

0

53

Timmy Hill

0

54

Gray Gaulding

0

55

Kyle Weatherman

0

56

Ryan Truex

0

Manufacturers' standings

Pos

Constructor

Points

1

Toyota

628

2

Ford

610

3

Chevrolet

570

