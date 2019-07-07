NASCAR Daytona: Xfinity regular Haley gets shock win in third Cup start
Xfinity regular Justin Haley claimed a shock victory at Daytona in just his third NASCAR Cup Series start, after the race was truncated by stormy weather that wrong-footed Kurt Busch.
A strategic gamble following a multiple car pile-up halfway through stage three propelled Spire Motorsports' Haley to victory.
On lap 119 of the scheduled 160, stage two winner Austin Dillon picked up momentum off of Turn 4 and passed race leader Denny Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota through the Tri-Oval.
Stewart-Haas Racing's Clint Bowyer followed Dillon and moved to the inside of the Richard Childress Racing driver on the approach to Turn 1.
But Dillon aggressively blocked Bowyer and the two made heavy contact, with Dillon spinning in front of the field and collecting over 20 cars.
Busch squeezed through on the outside and Haley, who was running in 27th, also managed to avoid contact.
The rain had led to the postponement of the race on Saturday evening and it returned to pose the threat of a potential race-ending red flag.
As a result, Busch initially opted not to pit in order to retain the lead.
When officials declared there was one lap remaining before the restart, Busch and several others dived into the pitlane and handed the lead to Haley who had stayed out.
A lightning strike 7.4 miles away from the circuit then forced officials to abort the restart, leading to a red flag and a disgruntled Busch to take 10th.
Haley, who is not eligible for a playoff spot as a part-time driver, was declared the winner after further storms.
Busch's race had already proved complex in stage two when he hit the wall at Turn 1, cutting a tyre and spinning at Turn 3.
He finished the stage in 30th before charging back through the field at the start of the final stage.
Pitting for fuel at the start of the final caution period, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron and Jimmie Johnson ended up finishing second and third.
Both managed to narrowly avoid being caught in lap 119's pile-up.
Byron's previous career best finish was sixth and third is Johnson's best result since last year's spring Bristol race.
Ty Dillon and Corey LaJoie also secured career-best results after emerging from the lap 119 chaos unscathed to end up fourth and sixth respectively.
Roush Fenway Racing's Ryan Newman finished between them in fifth.
Newman's team-mate Ricky Stenhouse Jr - who was spun out of the lead by Busch at the start of stage two - propelled Joey Logano to a stage one victory via a tandem draft on the back straight on the final lap.
Both drivers were later collected in the pile-up.
Logano passed Kevin Harvick to win the opening stage but when the SHR driver attempted to draft with Brad Keselowski, Harvick tagged the rear of the Penske Ford on lap 83.
Keselowski slammed into the outside wall and Harvick picked up significant damage. David Ragan was also caught up in the incident, along with Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
J.J. Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
-
127
2
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
s
127
3
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
s
127
4
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
s
127
5
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
s
127
6
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
s
127
7
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
s
127
8
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
s
127
9
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
s
127
10
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
s
127
11
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
s
127
12
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
s
127
13
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
s
127
14
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
s
127
15
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
s
127
16
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
s
127
17
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
s
127
18
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
s
127
19
Brendan Gaughan
Beard Motorsports
Chevrolet
1 Lap
126
20
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
1 Lap
126
21
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
1 Lap
126
22
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
1 Lap
126
23
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
2 Laps
125
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
2 Laps
125
25
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
2 Laps
125
26
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
2 Laps
125
27
Joey Gase
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
2 Laps
125
28
B.J. McLeod
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
3 Laps
124
29
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
3 Laps
124
30
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
5 Laps
122
31
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
6 Laps
121
32
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
8 Laps
119
33
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9 Laps
118
34
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
9 Laps
118
35
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
9 Laps
118
36
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
9 Laps
118
37
Quin Houff
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
19 Laps
108
38
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41 Laps
86
39
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
42 Laps
85
40
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
44 Laps
83
Drivers' standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Joey Logano
0.677
2
Kyle Busch
0.659
3
Brad Keselowski
0.61
4
Kevin Harvick
0.61
5
Martin Truex Jr.
0.581
6
Denny Hamlin
0.574
7
Chase Elliott
0.57
8
Kurt Busch
0.537
9
Alex Bowman
0.509
10
Ryan Blaney
0.499
11
Aric Almirola
0.482
12
William Byron
0.455
13
Kyle Larson
0.451
14
Jimmie Johnson
0.436
15
Daniel Suarez
0.434
16
Clint Bowyer
0.431
17
Erik Jones
0.416
18
Ryan Newman
0.411
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
0.373
20
Paul Menard
0.369
21
Austin Dillon
0.352
22
Chris Buescher
0.349
23
Ty Dillon
0.277
24
Daniel Hemric
0.274
25
Matt DiBenedetto
0.247
26
Ryan Preece
0.23
27
David Ragan
0.207
28
Michael McDowell
0.198
29
Darrell Wallace Jr.
0.194
30
Corey LaJoie
0.182
31
Matt Tifft
0.153
32
Reed Sorenson
0.051
33
Quin Houff
0.042
34
Jamie McMurray
0.019
35
J.J. Yeley
0.004
36
Stanton Barrett
0.002
37
Casey Mears
0.001
38
Brendan Gaughan
0
39
Tyler Reddick
0
40
Ross Chastain
0
41
Parker Kligerman
0
42
B.J. McLeod
0
43
Jeffrey Earnhardt
0
44
Landon Cassill
0
45
Bayley Currey
0
46
Cody Ware
0
47
Garrett Smithley
0
48
Jeb Burton
0
49
Joey Gase
0
50
J.J. Haley
0
51
D.J. Kennington
0
52
Josh Bilicki
0
53
Timmy Hill
0
54
Gray Gaulding
0
55
Kyle Weatherman
0
56
Ryan Truex
0
Manufacturers' standings
Pos
Constructor
Points
1
Toyota
628
2
Ford
610
3
Chevrolet
570
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus