NASCAR at Daytona weather forecast: Get ready for rain all weekend, including the 500

Alex Andrejev
·3 min read

Rain delayed NASCAR’s Cup Duel races at the halfway point Thursday for what is becoming an annual tradition of wet weather at Daytona Speedweeks. Hopefully, that’s the last event to be impacted this week, but the forecast doesn’t look promising. The National Weather Center is predicting a chance of showers through at least next Tuesday.

Trucks are scheduled to hit the track this afternoon at 3 p.m., followed by cars for Xfinity practice at 4:30 p.m. The first Truck Series race of the season, the NextEra Energy 250, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

Have story ideas or tips for the 2021 season? Send them to aandrejev@charlotteobserver.com.

Friday Weather and Schedule

There’s a 50% chance of showers today after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, with a high near 79 degrees. That chance of showers jumps to 60% tonight, according to AccuWeather.com. It’s cloudy in the area this morning with partly sunny skies.

NASCAR TRUCKS QUALIFYING

▪ When: 3-4:30 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1

NASCAR XFINITY PRACTICE

▪ When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1

NASCAR TRUCKS RACE AT DAYTONA, THE NEXTERA ENERGY 250

▪ When: 7:30-10 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

▪ Distance: 100 laps, 250 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

Saturday Weather and Schedule

Showers are likely during the day and so is a thunderstorm (60% chance) in the afternoon, per the National Weather Service and AccuWeather. Mostly cloudy skies are expected, with a high near 78 degrees. Storm cells could pass through later in the evening with the chance of showers dropping to between 30 and 50%, but any rain delays would significantly disrupt NASCAR’s schedule.

The track will be packed Saturday with two Cup practices, Xfinity qualifying, an ARCA race and an Xfinity race all scheduled to take place during the day. The final race is set to end around 7:30 p.m., however, so events could be pushed until later in the evening without much consequence. The problem? There’s still a 50% chance of rain Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

NASCAR CUP PRACTICE

▪ When: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS2, MRN

NASCAR XFINITY QUALIFYING

▪ When: 10:30-12 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS2, FS1

▪ Note: Coverage starts on FS2, but switches to FS1 at 11 a.m.

NASCAR CUP FINAL PRACTICE

▪ When: 12-1 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

▪ When: 1:30-4 p.m.

NASCAR ARCA RACE AT DAYTONA, THE LUCAS OIL 200

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

▪ Distance: 80 laps, 200 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval. Entry list here.

NASCAR XFINITY RACE AT DAYTONA, THE BEEF. IT’S WHAT’S FOR DINNER. 300

▪ When: 5-7:30 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

▪ Distance: 120 laps, 300 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

Sunday Weather and Schedule

The rain isn’t likely to let up Sunday, either. There’s a 70% chance of rain during the day, according to the National Weather Service, and thunderstorms are possible. The chance of raindrops is between 20% and 30% in the evening. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX. Last year’s Daytona 500 was rescheduled to the following day due to heavy rain. It took NASCAR about three hours to restart Thursday’s Duels following showers at the track.

DAYTONA 500

▪ When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN

▪ Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

