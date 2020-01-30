NASCAR, Daytona International Speedway team up for new AR ticket experience

With the DAYTONA 500 just around the corner, race fans everywhere will be afforded a unique way to commemorate the 62nd running of the Great American Race.

Beginning today, DAYTONA 500 ticket holders with AR-enabled devices will be given special access to a new augmented reality feature on the NASCAR Mobile App in which they can scan their commemorative ticket and bring it to life with a special DAYTONA 500 video that celebrates the storied history of the event.

No stranger to the AR space of late, the new feature comes on the heels of NASCAR Mobile‘s “AR Burnout Experience Driven by Goodyear” — a unique experience in which users were able to use augmented reality to get behind the wheel of their favorite NASCAR Playoff driver‘s car and perform burnouts in a 3D-rendered vehicle.

There will also be an option within the NASCAR Mobile App for non-ticket holders to scan a flat surface to place the same Daytona 500 video in augmented reality. That feature will be accessible via a banner within the app.

More AR-enabled experiences are expected for NASCAR Mobile in the near future as the league continues to experiment with new ways to engage and immerse digitally minded race fans.

Tune in Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX to see the DAYTONA 500 action unfold and be sure to check out the latest features in NASCAR Mobile.