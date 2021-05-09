NASCAR at Darlington: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule and more for Goodyear 400
It's somehow fitting that NASCAR is spending Mother's Day weekend at a track with a female nickname — "The Lady in Black."
Of course, Darlington Raceway is also known as "The Track Too Tough To Tame," and a field of 37 Cup Series drivers will seek to do just that by balancing the speed gained by riding right up alongside the outside wall with the discipline to keep their cars from actually hitting it. Finding that sweet spot is often the key to finding victory lane.
But predicting a winner has been a near impossible feat this season, with 11 races in the books and still only one repeat winner. The 10 winners in 2021 do not include Kevin Harvick, who won two of three races at Darlington last season, nor Denny Hamlin, who won the third.
So, who will conquer "The Lady in Black" on Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
START TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET.
TV: FS1. Pre-race broadcast begins at 2 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.
RADIO: Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
STREAMING: Fox Sports Go (must have TV provider) and FOX Sports Go app plus other streaming services.
RACE DISTANCE: 293 laps around the 1.366-mile track for a total of 400.2 miles.
STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 90, Stage 2: 95, Stage 3: 108.
LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led 32 laps, including the final 13, before edging Austin Dillon by 0.343 seconds in the 2020 playoff opener on September 6. May 2020 featured back-to-back races at Darlington as NASCAR returned from a near two-month shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic. Harvick dominated the May 17 race, leading 159 laps and cruising to a 2.154 second-victory over Alex Bowman. Three days later, Denny Hamlin won under caution, leading the final 12 laps before the race was called with 20 laps remaining because of rain.
QUALIFYING: There was no on-track qualifying for this race. Instead NASCAR used a performance-metrics formula to determine the lineup:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
LINEUP: It will be an all-Ford front row with Team Penske's Brad Keselowski on the pole alongside Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick. Kyle Busch, who won last week at Kansas Speedway, will start third in a Toyota alongside his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr.
Here is the lineup for the Goodyear 400 (with car number in parentheses):
1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
4. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota
5. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
7. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
8. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
9. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
10. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
11. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
12. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
13. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
14. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
15. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
16. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
17. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet
18. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
19. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
20. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford
21. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
22. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
23. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
24. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
25. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford
26. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
27. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
28. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet
29. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet
30. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet
31. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
32. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford
33. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet
34. (53) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet
35. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet
36. (15) James Davison, Chevrolet
37. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Darlington 2021: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule