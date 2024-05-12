NASCAR Darlington race spring 2024: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup for Goodyear 400

The track known as “The Lady in Black” will be celebrating Mother’s Day with NASCAR, as the Cup Series hits Darlington Raceway Sunday for the first of two races this season.

Following an incredible race at Kansas Speedway last weekend, which saw Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher in overtime by the smallest margin of victory in series history, fans should be in for another spectacular race at one of NASCAR’s oldest and most-loved tracks.

In another bit of welcome news, Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones will return to the No. 43 Toyota after missing the races at Kansas and Dover to recover from a fractured back he sustained in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21. And the return couldn’t have happened at a better time for Jones. Two of his three career Cup Series wins have come at Darlington (the fall races in 2019 and 2022), and his five top-five finishes at the South Carolina oval are tied for his most at any track (along with Pocono Raceway).

How will Jones and the rest of the field fare on Sunday? Here’s all the information you need to get ready for the Goodyear 400:

NASCAR Cup Series drivers race past the Goodyear signs at Darlington Raceway.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington start?

The Goodyear 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

What TV channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington on?

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Goodyear 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington?

The Goodyear 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington?

The Goodyear 400 is 293 laps around the 1.366-mile track for a total of 400.24 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 90 laps; Stage 2: 95 laps; Stage 3: 108 laps.

Who won the most recent races at Darlington?

Kyle Larson led the final 55 laps in the playoff opener on Sept. 3, 2023 and held off Tyler Reddick by 0.447 seconds to clinch a berth in the second round.

And one year ago, William Byron led seven of the final eight laps, including both overtime laps, before pulling away from Kevin Harvick by 0.781 seconds on May 14, 2023.

What is the lineup for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

2. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

3. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

4. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

5. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

6. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

7. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

8. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

9. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

10. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

11. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

12. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

13. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

14. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

15. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

16. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

17. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

18. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

19. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

20. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

21. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

22. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

24. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

25. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

26. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

27. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

28. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

29. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

30. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

31. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

32. (16) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet

33. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

34. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

35. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

36. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

