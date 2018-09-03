NASCAR Darlington: Penske's Brad Keselowski gets first win of 2018

Kyran Gibbons
Autosport
Keselowski gets first '18 win, books playoff place
Keselowski gets first '18 win, books playoff place

Penske's Brad Keselowski snatched his first victory of the 2018 NASCAR Cup series season, vaulting ahead of long-time race leader Kyle Larson late on at Darlington.

Winning the opening two stages and controlling the majority of the final stage, Chip Ganassi Racing's Larson led 284 of 367 laps.

Despite his lead surviving two restarts in the closing stages, a spin for Jeffrey Earnhardt on lap 344 triggered one final caution and one final pit window.

A quick pitstop allowed Keselowski to jump Larson in the pitlane. The Penske driver was able to control the lead at the restart to seize victory and book an automatic place in the playoffs.

Keselowski had finished stage one in fifth place and ended stage two in second. His Cup series victory follows a win in Saturday's Xfinity race at Darlington.

Larson struggled after being demoted by Keselowski ahead of the final restart. He slipped behind Keselowski's team-mate Joey Logano and was forced to hold off Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick in the final laps.

Behind the Penske one-two, Larson managed to beat Harvick by 0.297s across the line to seal third place in a rare race that was not dominated by NASCAR's 'Big Three'.

Harvick had started the race in 22nd, climbing into sixth place by the end of stage one.

In stage two, Harvick battled Martin Truex Jr and Larson for the race lead at mid-distance, before his tyres faded at the end of the segment after SHR attempted to make one fewer pitstop compared to the majority of the field.

Keselowski gets first '18 win, books playoff place
Keselowski gets first '18 win, books playoff place

Truex's challenge faltered towards the end of stage two. During his final pitstop in the segment, an uncontrolled tyre meant that he was handed a drivethrough penalty, which dropped him one lap down.

He was unable to recover the lap in the free pass position, as Larson managed to lap Austin Dillon in a drag race to the line at the end of the stage.

Truex ended up finishing in 11th after he was unable to recover to the lead lap later on.

Chase Elliott managed to pass Erik Jones after the final restart to grab fifth place after he had figured in the top 10 through the race.

While Joe Gibbs Racing's Jones had been Larson's closest challenger in the opening stage, he dropped down the order after suffering an uncontrolled tyre penalty ahead of stage two. Despite working his way back into contention, he struggled at the final restart and ended up eighth.

He was demoted late on by the Busch brothers, with SHR's Kurt finishing ahead of JGR's Kyle, in sixth and seventh respectively.

Jamie McMurray finished the race in ninth place. His practice mileage was compromised by an engine blowout and he started from the back of the field after the team used qualifying as an additional opportunity to test.

Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman were both in contention for a top 10 finish before the two collided in the latter stages.

Newman slowed down in order the enter the pits and Bowyer was unsighted, slamming into the rear of the #31. Both drivers were uninjured.

Darlington is considered NASCAR's 'throwback' weekend with the majority of the field running retro liveries honouring historic drivers, teams and moments in the series' history.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

1

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

2

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

3

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

5

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Kurt Busch

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

7

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

8

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

9

Jamie McMurray

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

10

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

11

Martin Truex Jr.

Furniture Row Racing

Toyota

12

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

13

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

14

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

15

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

17

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

18

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

19

Ryan Newman

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

20

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

21

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

22

A.J. Allmendinger

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

23

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

24

Kasey Kahne

Leavine Family Racing

Chevrolet

25

Matt Kenseth

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

26

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

27

Corey LaJoie

TriStar Motorsports

Chevrolet

28

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

29

Daniel Suarez

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

30

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

31

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

32

B.J. McLeod

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

33

Derrike Cope

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

34

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

35

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

36

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

37

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

38

Matt DiBenedetto

Go FAS Racing

Ford

39

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

40

Joey Gase

BK Racing

Toyota

Drivers' championship

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Kyle Busch

1038

2

Kevin Harvick

999

3

Martin Truex Jr.

883

4

Kurt Busch

835

5

Joey Logano

818

6

Brad Keselowski

785

7

Kyle Larson

783

8

Clint Bowyer

777

9

Ryan Blaney

755

10

Denny Hamlin

738

11

Chase Elliott

737

12

Aric Almirola

681

13

Erik Jones

679

14

Jimmie Johnson

605

15

Alex Bowman

586

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

518

17

Ryan Newman

503

18

Austin Dillon

496

19

Paul Menard

493

20

Daniel Suarez

487

21

Jamie McMurray

464

22

William Byron

444

23

Chris Buescher

404

24

A.J. Allmendinger

391

25

David Ragan

368

26

Michael McDowell

361

27

Kasey Kahne

358

28

Darrell Wallace Jr.

357

29

Ty Dillon

326

30

Matt DiBenedetto

267

31

Trevor Bayne

214

32

Matt Kenseth

129

33

Landon Cassill

123

34

Gray Gaulding

118

35

Cole Whitt

90

36

Corey LaJoie

89

37

Jeffrey Earnhardt

73

38

Reed Sorenson

45

39

Harrison Rhodes

23

40

Blake Jones

21

41

Kyle Weatherman

16

42

Mark Thompson

15

43

Derrike Cope

8

44

Chris Cook

6

45

Tomy Drissi

5

46

Danica Patrick

2

47

Cody Ware

1

48

Brendan Gaughan

0


What to Read Next