NASCAR Darlington: Penske's Brad Keselowski gets first win of 2018
Penske's Brad Keselowski snatched his first victory of the 2018 NASCAR Cup series season, vaulting ahead of long-time race leader Kyle Larson late on at Darlington.
Winning the opening two stages and controlling the majority of the final stage, Chip Ganassi Racing's Larson led 284 of 367 laps.
Despite his lead surviving two restarts in the closing stages, a spin for Jeffrey Earnhardt on lap 344 triggered one final caution and one final pit window.
A quick pitstop allowed Keselowski to jump Larson in the pitlane. The Penske driver was able to control the lead at the restart to seize victory and book an automatic place in the playoffs.
Keselowski had finished stage one in fifth place and ended stage two in second. His Cup series victory follows a win in Saturday's Xfinity race at Darlington.
Larson struggled after being demoted by Keselowski ahead of the final restart. He slipped behind Keselowski's team-mate Joey Logano and was forced to hold off Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick in the final laps.
Behind the Penske one-two, Larson managed to beat Harvick by 0.297s across the line to seal third place in a rare race that was not dominated by NASCAR's 'Big Three'.
Harvick had started the race in 22nd, climbing into sixth place by the end of stage one.
In stage two, Harvick battled Martin Truex Jr and Larson for the race lead at mid-distance, before his tyres faded at the end of the segment after SHR attempted to make one fewer pitstop compared to the majority of the field.
Truex's challenge faltered towards the end of stage two. During his final pitstop in the segment, an uncontrolled tyre meant that he was handed a drivethrough penalty, which dropped him one lap down.
He was unable to recover the lap in the free pass position, as Larson managed to lap Austin Dillon in a drag race to the line at the end of the stage.
Truex ended up finishing in 11th after he was unable to recover to the lead lap later on.
Chase Elliott managed to pass Erik Jones after the final restart to grab fifth place after he had figured in the top 10 through the race.
While Joe Gibbs Racing's Jones had been Larson's closest challenger in the opening stage, he dropped down the order after suffering an uncontrolled tyre penalty ahead of stage two. Despite working his way back into contention, he struggled at the final restart and ended up eighth.
He was demoted late on by the Busch brothers, with SHR's Kurt finishing ahead of JGR's Kyle, in sixth and seventh respectively.
Jamie McMurray finished the race in ninth place. His practice mileage was compromised by an engine blowout and he started from the back of the field after the team used qualifying as an additional opportunity to test.
Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman were both in contention for a top 10 finish before the two collided in the latter stages.
Newman slowed down in order the enter the pits and Bowyer was unsighted, slamming into the rear of the #31. Both drivers were uninjured.
Darlington is considered NASCAR's 'throwback' weekend with the majority of the field running retro liveries honouring historic drivers, teams and moments in the series' history.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
1
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
2
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
3
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
5
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Kurt Busch
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
7
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
8
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
9
Jamie McMurray
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
10
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
11
Martin Truex Jr.
Furniture Row Racing
Toyota
12
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
13
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
14
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
15
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
17
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
18
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
19
Ryan Newman
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
20
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
21
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
22
A.J. Allmendinger
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
23
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
24
Kasey Kahne
Leavine Family Racing
Chevrolet
25
Matt Kenseth
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
26
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
27
Corey LaJoie
TriStar Motorsports
Chevrolet
28
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
29
Daniel Suarez
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
30
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
31
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
32
B.J. McLeod
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
33
Derrike Cope
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
34
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
35
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
36
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
37
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
38
Matt DiBenedetto
Go FAS Racing
Ford
39
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
40
Joey Gase
BK Racing
Toyota
Drivers' championship
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Kyle Busch
1038
2
Kevin Harvick
999
3
Martin Truex Jr.
883
4
Kurt Busch
835
5
Joey Logano
818
6
Brad Keselowski
785
7
Kyle Larson
783
8
Clint Bowyer
777
9
Ryan Blaney
755
10
Denny Hamlin
738
11
Chase Elliott
737
12
Aric Almirola
681
13
Erik Jones
679
14
Jimmie Johnson
605
15
Alex Bowman
586
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
518
17
Ryan Newman
503
18
Austin Dillon
496
19
Paul Menard
493
20
Daniel Suarez
487
21
Jamie McMurray
464
22
William Byron
444
23
Chris Buescher
404
24
A.J. Allmendinger
391
25
David Ragan
368
26
Michael McDowell
361
27
Kasey Kahne
358
28
Darrell Wallace Jr.
357
29
Ty Dillon
326
30
Matt DiBenedetto
267
31
Trevor Bayne
214
32
Matt Kenseth
129
33
Landon Cassill
123
34
Gray Gaulding
118
35
Cole Whitt
90
36
Corey LaJoie
89
37
Jeffrey Earnhardt
73
38
Reed Sorenson
45
39
Harrison Rhodes
23
40
Blake Jones
21
41
Kyle Weatherman
16
42
Mark Thompson
15
43
Derrike Cope
8
44
Chris Cook
6
45
Tomy Drissi
5
46
Danica Patrick
2
47
Cody Ware
1
48
Brendan Gaughan
0