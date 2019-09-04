NASCAR Darlington penalty report
NASCAR on Wednesday issued five penalties — four in Cup and one in the Xfinity Series — stemming from last weekend’s Cup and Xfinity races at Darlington Raceway.
In Cup, four crew chiefs were each fined $10,000 apiece for lug nut(s) not properly installed:
* Mike Wheeler, No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota (driver Matt DiBenedetto).
* Greg Ives, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (driver Alex Bowman).
* Chad Knaus, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (driver William Byron).
* Chad Johnston, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (driver Kyle Larson).
In the Xfinity Series, one crew chief was fined $5,000 for lug nut(s) not properly installed:
* Jeff Meendering, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (driver Brandon Jones).
There were no other penalties issued.