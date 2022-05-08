NASCAR at Darlington live results: Joey Logano wins after late pass of William Byron

Joey Logano won Sunday’s NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway by bumping William Byron coming to the final lap. Logano gave Byron a shove, then slid under Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet as the Cup drivers raced for the checkered flag.

Byron tagged the wall. He was able to straighten his car out, but finished 13th after leading laps as Tyler Reddick and Justin Haley passed him for second and third place, respectively.

“You’re not going to put me in the wall and not get anything back,” Logano said. “That’s how that works.”

A bump for the win

Logano, the veteran driver of the No. 22 Ford, took the checkered flag for the Throwback weekend at the Darlington, S.C. track for his first win of the season, while Byron expressed his displeasure.

“He’s a piece of s***,” Byron muttered to Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon after the race. “He can’t f**king win unless he drives through everybody.”

Byron cleaned up his language for the camera, but still dealt an insult to Logano live, calling him a “moron.”

“It was close racing on the restart,” Byron said on FS1. “We were faster than him. Obviously at the end, the right rear started to go away, and yeah, he didn’t even make it a contest.”

Logano led a race-high 108 of 293 laps of the race and his car was catching up in the final laps, but crew chief Paul Wolf said he thought Logano’s car wasn’t the fastest and that his driver knew that he probably wouldn’t get another shot at a win without contact. Gordon acknowledged the stakes.

“A win is important and it’s hard to come by and you want to go get those things every week,” Gordon said. He was separately asked about Logano’s racing tendencies and said that the move didn’t surprise him.

“He’s an aggressive driver,” Gordon said.

Logano also admitted is how he races, but much of his anger stemmed from an earlier incident when Byron bumped him in Turn 2. That’s when Logano said, “The gloves are off at that point.”

While Logano said that he considered them being “equal” in terms of retaliation, the feud might not be over from Byron’s perspective. We’ll have to wait to find out what follows.

Big crashes

In the final stage, a major wreck ensued when Martin Truex Jr. spun from the middle of pack, collecting multiple cars, including both 23XI cars. Truex, the defending winner of this race, exited his car before the finish. The nine cars caught up in that caution contributed to as many “Did Not Finishes” on Sunday as there were at Talladega earlier this year.

Multiple race leaders never made it to the finish, either. Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain all exited their cars after leading earlier laps.

Larson was out of his No. 5 Chevrolet before the halfway point for a mechanical issue. He spun in the first stage while battling Busch for second, then worked back into the top 10 before parking his car on pit road without power. His team took the Chevy behind the wall, but they weren’t able to salvage the car to finish the race, marking Larson’s fifth race this season in which he’s placed below 20th.

“Bummer. I thought our car was super good today,” Larson said. “I feel like maybe we hit on something here this weekend. Hate that we’re not gonna get the finish we deserve, but I’m proud of my team for the car they brought today.”

Busch similarly had a top-running car and led 19 laps, but was hit in the second stage by Brad Keselowski’s spinning No. 6 Ford while running near the front of the pack. Busch parked his damaged car at the pit road exit leading to the garages. He was fined by NASCAR last year for driving recklessly into that same area after crashing. A crew had to tow Busch’s car away on Sunday. Busch explained on FS1 that he “just couldn’t make the corner.”

“It’s frustrating, having a good M&M’s Camry,” Busch said. “It was nice to be running in the top five, make some laps there and just felt like we were really trying to hone in on the setup, the short run versus the long run.”

“We wanted to be good at what all was going to pay dividends at the end of the day, but oh well,” he said.

For Chastain, who’s won two races already this season, he was racing for the lead just after the second stage he won. Denny Hamlin took the top spot on pit road and the two fired off for the restart with Chastain on the inside, but Chastain got loose then spun into the inside wall nose-first.

The hard crashes and early exits have become commonplace at Darlington, where the exits continued late into the race at the track that lived up to its “Too Tough To Tame” name.

Unofficial results