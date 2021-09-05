NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Playoff drivers knocked out early

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener is tonight at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 starts today at 6 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 501.3 miles (367 laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367. All times are Eastern.

Stage 2

8:28 p.m., Lap 183: Denny Hamlin moves by Kurt Busch for second, without Busch putting up much of a fight for the spot. Hamlin is now 1.8 seconds behind Larson, who continues to lead. Behind them it’s Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott in the top 10.

8:19 p.m., Lap 169: Kyle Larson lines up in front and holds the lead. Chase Elliott, who lines up out of the top 10, is told that it’s a long race and there are still 200 laps to go. Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin follow Larson up front.

8:11 p.m., Lap 164: Chase Elliott misses pit road! He does another lap or two before coming in. The caution comes out just after he’s off. Christopher Bell leads as NASCAR waves the yellow flag for debris. Bell had hit the debris earlier, and it looks like he has slight damage.

Martin Truex Jr. will also pit under caution for a loose wheel. Bell comes in. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch follow Bell up front in the running order.

8:05 p.m., Lap 150: Kyle Busch talks on NBCSN, saying he wasn’t frustrated with Austin Dillon for setting off the wreck, but instead, “Just take our lumps, you know. We were running like sh*t, and that’s what you get when you run like sh*t.”

7:55 p.m., Lap 131: Kyle Larson is still leading, as his teammates try to work their way back into the top of the running order. Chase Elliott is into ninth and William Byron is into 14th. Alex Bowman is still a lap down.

7:42 p.m., Lap 127: The caution comes out after Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon make contact. Dillon gets into Busch, and Busch goes into the outside wall, totaling the right rear of his car. He drives it straight to the garage, and is out of his car in a matter of minutes. Busch joins Michael McDowell on the bench for the rest of this race.

Stage 1

7:38 p.m., Lap 115: Denny Hamlin wins Stage 1 at Darlington after leading 62 laps so far. Kyle Larson follows. Then it’s Kurt Busch, and Ryan Blaney...barely. He beats Kevin Harvick by a hair. Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Ross Chastain and Joey Logano follow in the top 10. Hamlin wins the race off pit road, with few changes in the running order after the stops.

7:33 p.m., Lap 109: The top three is the same with Denny Hamlin in the lead. Chase Elliott loses a spot to Ross Chastain. Elliott is asked if he need to be freer, and Elliott asks for a moment to think about it. Elliott was in the top-10 after driving back from the previous left front damage.

7:27 p.m., Lap 96: Denny Hamlin leads after green flag pit stops followed by Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney. Brad Keselowski is mired in 15-16th place and Keselowski says he feels like his team took a step backward.

7:17 p.m., Lap 83: Green flag pit stops have started. Denny Hamlin pits from the lead. Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick also pit in top five. Ryan Blaney stays out a lap later, then dips in. “You’ve have better tires than the next three in front of you,” Harvick is told trailing Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kurt Busch.

7:04 p.m, Lap 56: Denny Hamlin leads Ryan Blaney and Kurt Busch. Kevin Harvick is side-by-side with Kyle Larson as Larson drives against the wall. Harvick is taking the low line trying to gain the spot.

7:02 p.m., Lap 50: The caution is out again, this time for Rick Ware Racing cars of Cody Ware and James Davison. Denny Hamlin gains two spots on pit road and leads Kevin Harvick. On pit road, a scary stop for Alex Bowman. A small fire breaks out on his bumper as the team is working on it. They extinguish it. The team (and Bowman) reports that everyone is OK.

6:50 p.m., Lap 40: Kevin Harvick leads Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin. Corey Lajoie, who started 25th, is into the top 10 for a strong start for the No. 7 team.

6:47 p.m., Lap 34: The caution is out for Michael McDowell, who goes for a big spin after getting loose. His day is done early. Other playoff drivers already have damage, including Alex Bowman, William Byron and Chase Elliott.

6:45 p.m., Lap 25: The competition caution comes out with Kevin Harvick moving into second place just before the flag and Ryan Blaney leading. Harvick gains a position on pit road and is first. Also on pit road, trouble for Chase Elliott. He hits a tire that a tire from the team in front of him was carrying while on his way out of his box. He re-pits for left front damage.

6:33 p.m., Lap 21: The green flag is back out. Tyler Reddick battles with Ryan Blaney but Blaney gets the position. Kurt Busch is leading.

6:24 p.m., Lap 10: Alex Bowman has early damage after tagging the wall. He pits for a tire going down, as the caution comes out. William Byron has damage on the right rear from the contact with Bowman. Kurt Busch goes to the lead just before the caution with Ryan Blaney running second. The two Hendrick cars of Bowman and Byron have dropped to the bottom-20.

6:20 p.m., Lap 2: Pole sitter Ryan Blaney leads the first lap as Kurt Busch quickly moves into second place. Denny Hamlin is third, and says he’s running “a little lose” and then “free overall” after a slow start.

Pre-race

6:17 p.m.: The flyover, invocation and anthem are complete. Engines have been fired and cars are making pace laps. Austin Dillon is dropping to the rear due to multiple inspection failures before the race.

5:50 p.m.: Driver introductions are underway with a small crowd of fans in the infield by the stage. Defending champion Chase Elliott is met with the most animated cheers from the crowd.

5:25 p.m.: Cars are staged on the grid following NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington. Truck Series playoff driver Sheldon Creed scored the win with John Hunter Nemechek finishing second during the In It To Win It 200.

Another NASCAR playoff race is still on the docket. The Cup Series race starts at 6 p.m. but rather than throwing it back at Darlington, NASCAR is looking forward tonight with the Next Gen car debuting for fans. Austin Cindric will pace the field in the Ford Next Gen car ahead of tonight’s Southern 500, Cindric and NASCAR confirmed.

Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s 2021 regular-season Cup champion, starts sixth on Sunday and is the favorite to win, according to bet MGM odds. Daytona 400 winner Ryan Blaney is on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula.

Hamlin is one of three playoff drivers without a win this season along with Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick. Hamlin and Harvick, however, lead all active drivers in wins at Darlington with three each and could nab a first 2021 victory this weekend at Darlington’s 1.366-mile paved oval.

