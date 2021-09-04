NASCAR at Darlington live race updates: Xfinity race today
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
3:09 p.m.: Driver intros are underway under bright and almost cloudless sky. Entered in today’s lineup are full-time Cup drivers Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon, who will race in tomorrow’s Cup event at the track.
Drivers are on the grid and discussing the repave in Turn 2, which was completed ahead of today’s race and will present different grip levels as the track wears in.
Pre-race lineup changes
Prior to Saturday’s race, JR Motorsports announces that team engineer Allen Hart will fill in as crew chief for Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet team. Crew chief Jason Burdett will miss the event due to NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols, the team said.
Additionally, NASCAR announces a driver change for the No. 02 team. Ty Dillon will substitute for driver Brett Moffitt, as Moffitt is out due to “medical reasons,” Frontstretch first reported. Moffitt was slated to start 10th.
There were no issues during pre-race inspection, so Dillon so far will be the only driver dropping to the rear for the start of the race. Daniel Hemric is starting on the pole with A.J. Allmendinger in the front row.
How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington
Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
When: Saturday, Sept. 4
Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV: NBCSN
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147
NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington lineup
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Daniel Hemric
18
2
AJ Allmendinger
16
3
Justin Haley
11
4
Justin Allgaier
7
5
Jeb Burton
10
6
Harrison Burton
20
7
Riley Herbst
98
8
Noah Gragson
9
9
Myatt Snider
2
10
Ty Dillon*
2
11
Sam Mayer
8
12
Ryan Sieg
39
13
Tommy Joe Martins
44
14
Denny Hamlin
54
15
Jeremy Clements
51
16
Josh Williams
92
17
Landon Cassill
4
18
David Starr
61
19
Michael Annett
1
20
Jade Buford
1
21
Jeffrey Earnhardt
0
22
Alex Labbe
36
23
Brandon Brown
68
24
Austin Cindric
22
25
Brandon Jones
19
26
Mason Massey
17
27
Ryan Vargas
6
28
Tyler Reddick
23
29
Timmy Hill
66
30
Colby Howard
15
31
Colin Garrett
26
32
Joe Graf Jr.
7
33
Matt Mills
5
34
Jesse Little
78
35
Austin Dillon
31
36
Ryan Ellis
99
37
Kyle Weatherman
47
38
Carson Ware
74
39
BJ McLeod
90
40
Gray Gaulding
52
* driver change (substitute for Brett Moffitt)