NASCAR at Darlington live race updates: Xfinity race today

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

3:09 p.m.: Driver intros are underway under bright and almost cloudless sky. Entered in today’s lineup are full-time Cup drivers Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon, who will race in tomorrow’s Cup event at the track.

Drivers are on the grid and discussing the repave in Turn 2, which was completed ahead of today’s race and will present different grip levels as the track wears in.

Pre-race lineup changes

Prior to Saturday’s race, JR Motorsports announces that team engineer Allen Hart will fill in as crew chief for Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet team. Crew chief Jason Burdett will miss the event due to NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols, the team said.

Additionally, NASCAR announces a driver change for the No. 02 team. Ty Dillon will substitute for driver Brett Moffitt, as Moffitt is out due to “medical reasons,” Frontstretch first reported. Moffitt was slated to start 10th.

There were no issues during pre-race inspection, so Dillon so far will be the only driver dropping to the rear for the start of the race. Daniel Hemric is starting on the pole with A.J. Allmendinger in the front row.

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington

  • Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 4

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

  • TV: NBCSN

  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147

NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington lineup

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Daniel Hemric

18

2

AJ Allmendinger

16

3

Justin Haley

11

4

Justin Allgaier

7

5

Jeb Burton

10

6

Harrison Burton

20

7

Riley Herbst

98

8

Noah Gragson

9

9

Myatt Snider

2

10

Ty Dillon*

2

11

Sam Mayer

8

12

Ryan Sieg

39

13

Tommy Joe Martins

44

14

Denny Hamlin

54

15

Jeremy Clements

51

16

Josh Williams

92

17

Landon Cassill

4

18

David Starr

61

19

Michael Annett

1

20

Jade Buford

1

21

Jeffrey Earnhardt

0

22

Alex Labbe

36

23

Brandon Brown

68

24

Austin Cindric

22

25

Brandon Jones

19

26

Mason Massey

17

27

Ryan Vargas

6

28

Tyler Reddick

23

29

Timmy Hill

66

30

Colby Howard

15

31

Colin Garrett

26

32

Joe Graf Jr.

7

33

Matt Mills

5

34

Jesse Little

78

35

Austin Dillon

31

36

Ryan Ellis

99

37

Kyle Weatherman

47

38

Carson Ware

74

39

BJ McLeod

90

40

Gray Gaulding

52

* driver change (substitute for Brett Moffitt)

