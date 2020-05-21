NASCAR Darlington 500: Hamlin wins rain-shortened midweek race

Jake Nichol
Autosport
Denny Hamlin employed a clever strategy to win his second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season at Darlington in a race cut short by rain on Wednesday night.

In the second race of NASCAR's return following the coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus - the first Wednesday NASCAR race since Richard Petty's 200th victory at Daytona on 4th July 1982 - Joe Gibbs Racing driver Hamlin did not pit with the rest of the leading gaggle on lap 195 of the scheduled 228 following a Matt Kenseth-inspired caution.

Hamlin instead opted to stay out on the scrubbed Goodyear tyres his JGR crew had installed onto his Toyota Camry 14 laps earlier and formed a breakaway gaggle from the pack with team-mate Kyle Busch and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott when racing resumed on lap 199.

Entering the pit-straight on lap 201, with Hamlin in front, Busch tried to tuck under the rear-wing of Elliott's Chevrolet Camaro, but the reigning champion misjudged the move and fired Elliott into the pit-wall.

As the caution flags flew whilst Elliott's car was cleared, and him giving Busch the one-finger salute, rain began to fall over the circuit, prompting NASCAR officials to curtail the race on lap 208.

This handed Hamlin his first victory since the season-opening Daytona 500 and the third of his career win at Darlington, having previously won at the tricky 1.3-mile oval in 2010 and 2017.

Kevin Harvick, who was victorious in the first Darlington race on Sunday, struggled in the early stages of the race mired in the midfield as the top 20 finishers were inverted from Sunday's race.

Running long allowed Harvick's Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang to eventually rise to the head of the field, although he fell back in the third stage of green-flag running, complaining of no grip from his worn tyres.

He pitted under the Kenseth caution on lap 181 and brought home a third-place finish for SHR, ahead of fellow Mustang driver Brad Keselowski (Team Penske), who started sixth on the final restart.

Erik Jones, who was sent to the back of the field after scrutineering, drove an excellent race to fifth for JGR, despite a wall strike that left him nursing the Camry to the end.

Joey Logano and Aric Almirola had sensible races for Penske and SHR, respectively, finishing in sixth and seventh, ahead of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, in eighth for Hendrick Motorsports and the highest placed Camaro finisher.

Clint Bowyer won both stages one and two, although a spin on lap 195 ruined his chances of securing victory and contributed to a lowly 22nd place finish, whilst pole-sitter Ryan Preece retired with an engine failure early on.

Result - 208 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

2h42m23.s

2

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

s

3

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

s

4

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

s

5

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

s

6

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

s

7

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

s

8

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

s

9

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

s

10

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

s

11

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

s

12

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

s

13

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

s

14

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

s

15

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

s

16

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

s

17

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

s

18

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

s

19

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

s

20

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

s

21

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

s

22

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

s

23

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

s

24

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

1 Lap

25

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

26

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

27

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

1 Lap

28

J.J. Yeley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

1 Lap

29

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

30

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

2 Laps

31

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

2 Laps

32

Gray Gaulding

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

2 Laps

33

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

4 Laps

34

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

4 Laps

35

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

6 Laps

36

B.J. McLeod

BJ McLeod Motorsports

Chevrolet

6 Laps

37

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

Transmission

38

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

Accident

39

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

Engine

