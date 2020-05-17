NASCAR Darlington 400: Harvick wins on racing's return from coronavirus hiatus

Jake Nichols
Autosport
Stewart Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick eased to victory at Darlington as the NASCAR Cup series returned to action for the first time since March.

NASCAR had suspended its season following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic following the race at Phoenix in early March, before a calendar re-jig ended with the first spring race at Darlington for the since 2004 resuming the season.

Brad Keselowski was drawn on pole position, with Harvick starting in fifth place in his Ford Mustang.

Keselowski led the first 39 laps of the 283-lap encounter, including through a scheduled competition caution on lap 30, to allow teams the ability to make adjustments to their cars - as there were not any practice sessions heading into the race - without the penalty of losing positions.

Shortly after the race resumed, the Hendrick Motorsport fleet, headed by Alex Bowman and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, began to reel in leader Keselowski's Penske machine, with Bowman assuming control of the race.

Johnson zipped past his fellow Chevrolet Camaro exponent Bowman on lap 81, as the leaders hit traffic - although Johnson would not go on to scoop just his third ever stage win, crashing on the final lap of the segment after contact with Chris Buescher.

His winless stretch in the Cup series now stands at 100 races.

William Byron spared Hendrick's blushes, scooping the stage win as with Denny Hamlin, Bowman and Harvick all in close attendance.

Harvick, curtesy of quick pit-work by his SHR crew won the race off pit-road and thereafter began to assert control over the race, as Keselowski kept him honest in second position.

A spin for rookie Christopher Bell on lap 175 brought out the seventh caution of the afternoon, but this time SHR could not service Harvick as quickly, the #4 losing seven places with a slow left tyre change.

This handed Keselowski the stage win, although Harvick did climb back to fourth, Bowman and Martin Truex Jr filling second and third places, respectively.

The race then settled down with green-flag running until lap 253, when the returning Ryan Newman spun, and Harvick leading the charge to the pit-lane.

On the restart, Bowman briefly nipped past Harvick, but the 2014 champion held firm to record his first victory of the season, and the 50th of his Cup career.

Bowman took second, with Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott making it three Camaros in the top four. The lead Toyota Camry finisher was that of Hamlin in fifth place as Truex recovered from a difficult first half of the race to finish sixth.

Tyler Reddick scored the best result of his fledging Cup series career with an assured seventh ahead of Erik Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing) and John-Hunter Nemechek - emulating Reddick's achievement with ninth.

On his return to full-time racing, replacing the sacked Kyle Larson at Chip Ganassi Racing, Matt Kenseth drove a sensible race on his way to 10th, with Keselowski 13th and Newman, racing for the first time since his violent Daytona 500 accident, 15th following a pit infringement penalty.

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch had quiet afternoon's for Team Penske and JGR, respectively, neither really featuring in the race and coming home 18th and 26th.

Ryan Preece finished in 20th position, and will start Wednesday's second Darlington race from pole position, as the top 20 finishers will be reversed for that event.

Darlington 400 Results

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

1

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

293

3h27m21.s

-

CLA

2

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

293

-2.154s

2.154s

CLA

3

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

293

-3.355s

3.355s

CLA

4

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

293

-4.361s

4.361s

CLA

5

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

293

-4.671s

4.671s

CLA

6

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

293

-4.882s

4.882s

CLA

7

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

293

-10.734s

10.734s

CLA

8

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

293

-10.738s

10.738s

CLA

9

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

293

-10.912s

10.912s

CLA

10

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

293

-14.180s

14.180s

CLA

11

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

293

-14.444s

14.444s

CLA

12

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

293

-18.064s

18.064s

CLA

13

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

293

-19.306s

19.306s

CLA

14

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

293

-19.737s

19.737s

CLA

15

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

293

-20.084s

20.084s

CLA

16

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

293

-22.312s

22.312s

CLA

17

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

293

-23.107s

23.107s

CLA

18

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

293

-23.773s

23.773s

CLA

19

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

293

-23.970s

23.970s

CLA

20

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

293

-24.465s

24.465s

CLA

21

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

293

-25.935s

25.935s

CLA

22

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

293

-26.152s

26.152s

CLA

23

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

293

-27.866s

27.866s

CLA

24

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

293

-29.186s

29.186s

CLA

25

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

292

-

1 Lap

CLA

26

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

292

-

1 Lap

CLA

27

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

292

-

1 Lap

CLA

28

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

291

-

2 Laps

CLA

29

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

291

-

2 Laps

CLA

30

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

289

-

4 Laps

CLA

31

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

289

-

4 Laps

CLA

32

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

287

-

6 Laps

CLA

33

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

286

-

7 Laps

CLA

34

Josh Bilicki

Tommy Baldwin Racing

Chevrolet

286

-

7 Laps

CLA

35

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

279

-

14 Laps

CLA

36

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

137

-

Electrical

CLA

37

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

127

-

Mechanical

CLA

38

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

89

-

Accident

CLA

39

B.J. McLeod

BJ McLeod Motorsports

Chevrolet

13

-

Engine

CLA

40

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

0

-

Accident

CLA

