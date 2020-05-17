NASCAR Darlington 400: Harvick wins on racing's return from coronavirus hiatus
Stewart Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick eased to victory at Darlington as the NASCAR Cup series returned to action for the first time since March.
NASCAR had suspended its season following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic following the race at Phoenix in early March, before a calendar re-jig ended with the first spring race at Darlington for the since 2004 resuming the season.
Brad Keselowski was drawn on pole position, with Harvick starting in fifth place in his Ford Mustang.
Keselowski led the first 39 laps of the 283-lap encounter, including through a scheduled competition caution on lap 30, to allow teams the ability to make adjustments to their cars - as there were not any practice sessions heading into the race - without the penalty of losing positions.
Shortly after the race resumed, the Hendrick Motorsport fleet, headed by Alex Bowman and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, began to reel in leader Keselowski's Penske machine, with Bowman assuming control of the race.
Johnson zipped past his fellow Chevrolet Camaro exponent Bowman on lap 81, as the leaders hit traffic - although Johnson would not go on to scoop just his third ever stage win, crashing on the final lap of the segment after contact with Chris Buescher.
His winless stretch in the Cup series now stands at 100 races.
William Byron spared Hendrick's blushes, scooping the stage win as with Denny Hamlin, Bowman and Harvick all in close attendance.
Harvick, curtesy of quick pit-work by his SHR crew won the race off pit-road and thereafter began to assert control over the race, as Keselowski kept him honest in second position.
A spin for rookie Christopher Bell on lap 175 brought out the seventh caution of the afternoon, but this time SHR could not service Harvick as quickly, the #4 losing seven places with a slow left tyre change.
This handed Keselowski the stage win, although Harvick did climb back to fourth, Bowman and Martin Truex Jr filling second and third places, respectively.
The race then settled down with green-flag running until lap 253, when the returning Ryan Newman spun, and Harvick leading the charge to the pit-lane.
On the restart, Bowman briefly nipped past Harvick, but the 2014 champion held firm to record his first victory of the season, and the 50th of his Cup career.
Bowman took second, with Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott making it three Camaros in the top four. The lead Toyota Camry finisher was that of Hamlin in fifth place as Truex recovered from a difficult first half of the race to finish sixth.
Tyler Reddick scored the best result of his fledging Cup series career with an assured seventh ahead of Erik Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing) and John-Hunter Nemechek - emulating Reddick's achievement with ninth.
On his return to full-time racing, replacing the sacked Kyle Larson at Chip Ganassi Racing, Matt Kenseth drove a sensible race on his way to 10th, with Keselowski 13th and Newman, racing for the first time since his violent Daytona 500 accident, 15th following a pit infringement penalty.
Joey Logano and Kyle Busch had quiet afternoon's for Team Penske and JGR, respectively, neither really featuring in the race and coming home 18th and 26th.
Ryan Preece finished in 20th position, and will start Wednesday's second Darlington race from pole position, as the top 20 finishers will be reversed for that event.
Darlington 400 Results
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
1
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
293
3h27m21.s
-
CLA
2
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
293
-2.154s
2.154s
CLA
3
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
293
-3.355s
3.355s
CLA
4
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
293
-4.361s
4.361s
CLA
5
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
293
-4.671s
4.671s
CLA
6
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
293
-4.882s
4.882s
CLA
7
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
293
-10.734s
10.734s
CLA
8
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
293
-10.738s
10.738s
CLA
9
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
293
-10.912s
10.912s
CLA
10
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
293
-14.180s
14.180s
CLA
11
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
293
-14.444s
14.444s
CLA
12
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
293
-18.064s
18.064s
CLA
13
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
293
-19.306s
19.306s
CLA
14
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
293
-19.737s
19.737s
CLA
15
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
293
-20.084s
20.084s
CLA
16
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
293
-22.312s
22.312s
CLA
17
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
293
-23.107s
23.107s
CLA
18
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
293
-23.773s
23.773s
CLA
19
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
293
-23.970s
23.970s
CLA
20
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
293
-24.465s
24.465s
CLA
21
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
293
-25.935s
25.935s
CLA
22
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
293
-26.152s
26.152s
CLA
23
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
293
-27.866s
27.866s
CLA
24
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
293
-29.186s
29.186s
CLA
25
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
292
-
1 Lap
CLA
26
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
292
-
1 Lap
CLA
27
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
292
-
1 Lap
CLA
28
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
291
-
2 Laps
CLA
29
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
291
-
2 Laps
CLA
30
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
289
-
4 Laps
CLA
31
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
289
-
4 Laps
CLA
32
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
287
-
6 Laps
CLA
33
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
286
-
7 Laps
CLA
34
Josh Bilicki
Tommy Baldwin Racing
Chevrolet
286
-
7 Laps
CLA
35
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
279
-
14 Laps
CLA
36
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
137
-
Electrical
CLA
37
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
127
-
Mechanical
CLA
38
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
89
-
Accident
CLA
39
B.J. McLeod
BJ McLeod Motorsports
Chevrolet
13
-
Engine
CLA
40
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
0
-
Accident
CLA
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus