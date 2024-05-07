NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to join Amazon, TNT broadcasts in 2025

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be part of the Amazon and TNT broadcast teams during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI

May 7 (UPI) -- Dale Earnhardt Jr. will work as a NASCAR commentator for Amazon and TNT Sports starting in 2025, the outlets announced Tuesday.

Earnhardt has been part of NBC's NASCAR coverage since 2018, but his contract with the network is set to expire at the end of the year. NASCAR announced in November that it agreed to a seven-year media rights deal with Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Amazon's Prime Video and TNT Sports.

"It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR," Earnhardt said in a news release. "I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it's so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team.

"I'm looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy."

NBC and Fox Sports will air 14 races apiece as part of the new media rights deal. TNT and Amazon will split 10 midseason events.

Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, will serve as an on-air commentator for five-consecutive Cup Series races each summer on TNT and the B/R Sports Add-On on Max.

He also will interview special guests, while driving each of TNT's five Cup Series tracks, as part of a new Bleacher Report content series. That series will be co-produced by Dirty Mo Media, Earnhardt's media company.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series will continue with the Goodyear 400 on Sunday in Darlington, S.C. That race will be held at 3 p.m. EDT and air on FS1.