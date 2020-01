NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series schedules for 2020

It is officially a new year and a new decade as 2020 gets underway today.

What better way to mark to occasion then to post the schedules for all three of NASCAR’s national series?

Here are some of the interesting changes to the 2020 schedule, including:

Miami moves from the end of the season to March 22 for the Cup Series

The first Cup race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway (May 9, 8 p.m. ET)

The first weekend doubleheader for Cup, which occurs at Pocono (June 27 at 3 p.m. ET and June 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET)

The Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis will be held July 5

Daytona International Speedway’s summer race shifts to August 29 and will be the final Cup race of the regular season.

The Xfinity Series returns to Martinsville Speedway for the first time since 2006 on Oct. 31.

The Truck Series returns to Richmond Raceway for the first time since 2005 on April 18.

Darlington Raceway hosts the opening race of the playoffs on September 6.

And there’ll be a new site for the championship races for all three series — ISM Raceway near Phoenix from Nov. 6-8.

NBC will air Cup races at Indianapolis (July 5), Daytona (Aug. 29), Talladega (Oct. 4), Charlotte Roval (Oct. 11), Kansas (Oct. 18), Martinsville (Nov. 1) and ISM Raceway near Phoenix (Nov. 8).

Here’s how the schedule for all three series looks for 2020:

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time Radio Sun., Feb. 9 Daytona 500 Qualifying FOX 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Feb. 9 Advance Auto Parts Clash FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thurs., Feb. 13 Gander RV Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Feb. 16 Daytona 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Feb. 23 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 1 Auto Club Speedway FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 8 ISM Raceway FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 15 Atlanta Motor Speedway FOX 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 22 Homestead-Miami Speedway FOX 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 29 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Apr. 5 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Apr. 19 Richmond Raceway FOX 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Apr. 26 Talladega Superspeedway FOX 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., May 3 Dover International Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 9 Martinsville Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 16 All-Star Open FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 16 All-Star Race FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., May 31 Kansas Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 7 Michigan International Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 14 Sonoma Raceway FS1 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 21 Chicagoland Speedway NBCSN 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 27 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 28 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jul. 5 Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC 3:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Sat., Jul. 11 Kentucky Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jul. 19 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Aug. 9 Michigan International Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Aug. 16 Watkins Glen International NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Aug. 23 Dover International Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 29 Daytona International Speedway NBC 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Sept. 6 Darlington Raceway NBCSN 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 12 Richmond Raceway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 19 Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Sept. 27 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 4 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 11 Charlotte Motor Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 18 Kansas Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 25 Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Nov. 1 Martinsville Speedway NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Nov. 8 ISM Raceway NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time Radio Sat., Feb. 15 Daytona International Speedway FS1 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Feb. 22 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Feb. 29 Auto Club Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 7 ISM Raceway FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 14 Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 21 Homestead-Miami Speedway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 28 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Apr. 4 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Apr. 25 Talladega Superspeedway FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 2 Dover International Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 23 Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 30 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 6 Michigan International Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 13 Iowa Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 20 Chicagoland Speedway NBCSN 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 28 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jul. 4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Fri., Jul. 10 Kentucky Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jul. 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 1 Iowa Speedway CNBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 8 Road America CNBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 15 Watkins Glen International NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 22 Dover International Speedway NBCSN 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Aug. 28 Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 5 Darlington Raceway NBC 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Sept. 11 Richmond Raceway NBCSN 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Sept. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 26 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 10 Charlotte Motor Speedway NBC 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 17 Kansas Speedway NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 24 Texas Motor Speedway NBC 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 31 Martinsville Speedway NBCSN 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Nov. 7 ISM Raceway NBCSN 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Schedule