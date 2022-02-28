NASCAR CUP, Xfinity Series wrap-up at Fontana

Auto Club Speedway (ACS) in Fontana, CA featured the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend. 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson had to start from the rear of the field in Sunday's Cup Series event due to an "unapproved adjustment" - an electrical issue in the dash that needed to be repaired. He managed to work his way to the front and won the race. This earned Larson a guaranteed spot in the 2022 playoffs where he has a chance to defend his championship.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Feb 27, WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway - 200 laps

- Austin Cindric (#2 Ford Mustang) won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 41.226 seconds, 174.647 mph. This is his first pole in nine NCS career races. It is his first pole and 2nd top-10 start in 2022 and his first pole in his series career debut at ACS. Cindric was also the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Erik Jones (2nd) posted his first top-10 start of 2022 and his 2nd in five races at ACS. Kyle Busch (3rd) posted his 14th top-10 ACS start and his 2nd in two races this season. Did not qualify: No one. Only 36 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

- Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 17th victory in 261 NCS races. This is his first victory and first top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 2nd victory and 4th top-10 finish in eight races at ACS. Austin Dillon (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in eight Fontana races and his first top-10 finish in 2022. Erik Jones (3rd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in five ACS races. Austin Cindric (12th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Austin Cindric completed all 200 laps and finished in 12th place.

- NCS points leader: Austin Cindric by 8 points over Joe Logano.

- Next: Sun, Mar 6, Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 267 laps

TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Cindric

2. Joey Logano 9

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Ryan Blaney 2

5. Chase Briscoe

6. Erik Jones 16

7. Aric Almirola 5

8. Kyle Larson 18

9. Bubba Wallace -5

10. Brad Keselowski -8

11. Kyle Busch -3

12. Kurt Busch 4

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2

14. Austin Dillon 7

15. Daniel Suarez 4

16. Cole Custer 4

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Feb 26, Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway - 150 laps + 15 more in triple OT

- AJ Allmendinger (#16 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award for Saturday night’s race with a lap of 40.038 seconds, 179.829 mph. This is his 4th pole in 62 NXS races. It is his first pole and first top-10 start in 2022 and his first pole in two races at ACS. Cup Series regular Cole Custer (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 start in four races at Fontana. Brandon Jones (3rd) posted his 5th top-10 start at ACS and his 2nd in two races this season. Austin Hill (8th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. Chevrolet has tied Toyota for the NXS most poles at ACS with 12 each. Did Not Qualify: #33 Will Rodgers, #08 Joe Graf Jr. and #47 Brennan Poole.

- Cup Series regular Cole Custer (#41 Ford), driving the SS Green Light Racing #07 Ford Mustang, led a race-high 80 laps and scored his 10th victory in 106 NXS races. This is his 2nd victory and 3rd top-10 finish in four races at ACS. Noah Gragson (2nd) posted his first top-10 finish in three Fontana races. It is his 2nd top-10 finish in 2022. Trevor Bayne (3rd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in eight ACS races. Austin Hill (27th) was the highest finishing ROTY. This is SS Green Light Racing's first win in the NXS.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by one point over Noah Gragson.

- Next: Sat, Mar 5, Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 200 laps

TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Noah Gragson 4

3. Justin Allgaier 1

4. Riley Herbst -1

5. Ryan Sieg

6. Ty Gibbs 1

7. Josh Berry 8

8. Anthony Alfredo 2

9. Daniel Hemric 2

10. Brandon Brown -2

11. Austin Hill -9

12. Sam Mayer 11

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

- NTS points leader: Zane Smith.

- Next: Fri, Mar 4, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 134 laps

TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders:

1. Zane Smith

2. Ben Rhodes

3. Christian Eckes

4. Tanner Gray

5. Ty Majeski

6. Chandler Smith

7. John Hunter Nemechek

8. Parker Kligerman

9. Jesse Little

10. Danny Bohn

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Sat, Feb. 19, Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona Int’l Speedway - 80 laps

Winner: Corey Heim - P1: Corey Heim - Points Leader: Corey Heim

Next: Fri, Mar 11 * General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps

* Combo: ARCA Menards Series (AMS), ARCA Menards West (AMW)

ARCA Menards East:

Tue, Feb. 15, Race to Stop Suicide 200 at New Smyrna Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, Mar 19, Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway - 200 laps

ARCA Menards West:

Season Opener: Fri, Mar 11 * General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps

* Combo: ARCA Menards Series (AMS), ARCA Menards West (AMW)

Whelen Modified Tour:

Sat, Feb 12, New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Matt Hirschman - P1: Matt Hirschman - Points Leader: Matt Hirschman

Next: Fri, Apr 1, TBA at Richmond Raceway - 150 laps

Pinty's Series:

Season Opener: Sat, May 14, TBA at Sunset Speedway

PEAK Mexico Series:

Season Opener: Sun, Apr 10, PEAK Mexico Race 1 at Super Ovalo Chiapas

Track Details

Auto Club Speedway - 2.0-mile oval - Fontana, California

Daytona Int’l Speedway - 2.5-mile tri-oval - Daytona Beach, Florida

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval - Las Vegas, Nevada

New Smyrna Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez