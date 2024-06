NASCAR Cup, Xfinity racing returns to NBC, USA Network beginning this weekend at Iowa

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity racing is back on NBC and USA Network beginning this weekend.

The final 20 Cup races will air on either NBC or USA Network.

Sunday’s inaugural Cup race at Iowa Speedway airs at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

USA Network will have all the coverage from Iowa during the weekend with Cup and Xfinity practice, qualifying and racing.

The next 11 Xfinity races also will air on either NBC or USA Network.

TV schedule for remaining Cup races

(All times Eastern):

June 16 — Iowa Speedway (7 p.m., USA)

June 23 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA)

June 30 — Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m., NBC)

July 7 — Chicago Street Race (4:30 p.m., NBC)

July 14 — Pocono Raceway (2:30 p.m., USA)

July 21 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m., NBC)

Aug. 11 — Richmond Raceway (6 p.m., USA)

Aug. 18 — Michigan International Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA)

Aug. 24 — Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Sept. 1 — Darlington Raceway (6 p.m., USA)

Cup Playoffs

Sept. 8 — Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m., USA)

Sept. 15 — Watkins Glen International (3 p.m., USA)

Sept. 21 — Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m., USA)

Sept. 29 — Kansas Speedway (3 p.m., USA)

Oct. 6 — Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m., NBC)

Oct. 13 — Charlotte Roval (2 p.m., NBC)

Oct. 20 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m., NBC)

Oct. 27 — Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m., NBC)

Nov. 3 — Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m., NBC)

Nov. 10 — Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m., NBC)

Xfinity races on NBC, USA Network

(All times Eastern):

June 15 — Iowa Speedway (3:30 p.m., USA)

June 22 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m., USA)

June 29 — Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m., USA)

July 6 — Chicago Street Race (3:30 p.m., NBC)

July 13 — Pocono Raceway (3 p.m., USA)

July 20 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m., USA)

Aug. 17 — Michigan International Speedway (3:30 p.m., USA)

Aug. 23 — Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m., USA)

Aug. 31 — Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m., USA)

Sept. 7 — Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m., USA)

Sept. 14 — Watkins Glen International (3 p.m., USA)