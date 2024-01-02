NASCAR Cup, Xfinity lineups for 2024

The 2024 NASCAR season approaches as drivers prepare to pursue wins, playoff spots and championships.

The season will see numerous drivers making debuts for new teams across the Xfinity and Cup Series. This includes Shane van Gisbergen, who will compete full-time in Xfinity for Kaulig Racing.

Here’s a look at the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity lineups heading toward the opening weekend at Daytona:

Cup Series

No. 1: Ross Chastain is back at Trackhouse Racing for his third season after winning two races last season.

No. 2: Austin Cindric is back at Team Penske for his third Cup season.

No. 3: Austin Dillon returns to Richard Childress Racing.

No. 4: Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 after Kevin Harvick’s retirement.

No. 5: Kyle Larson takes on his third season with Hendrick Motorsports after finishing second in the championship standings.

No. 6: Brad Keselowski will be back in an owner-driver role at RFK Racing after making the playoffs.

No. 7: Corey LaJoie returns to lead the Spire Motorsports lineup after signing a multi-year contract extension.

No. 8: Kyle Busch is back at Richard Childress Racing after winning three races in his first season with the team.

No. 9: Chase Elliott returns to Hendrick Motorsports on a long-term contract that runs through 2027.

No. 10: Noah Gragson will drive the No. 10 after signing a multi-year deal with Stewart-Haas Racing.

No. 11: Denny Hamlin returns to Joe Gibbs Racing after signing an extension.

No. 12: Ryan Blaney, the reigning Cup champion, returns to Team Penske.

No. 14: Chase Briscoe returns to Stewart-Haas Racing as he takes on a leadership role.

No. 16: AJ Allmendinger will make multiple starts in the No. 16 while running full-time in Xfinity. Kaulig Racing has not named any other drivers for the entry.

No. 17: Chris Buescher returns to RFK after a breakout 2023 season in which he won three races.

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. returns to Joe Gibbs Racing after winning the regular-season championship and three races.

No. 20: Christopher Bell is back at JGR after reaching the Championship 4 for the second consecutive season.

No. 21: Harrison Burton returns for his third season in the Wood Brothers Ford.

No. 22: Joey Logano remains at Team Penske after signing a long-term extension in 2022.

No. 23: Bubba Wallace is back at 23XI Racing for his fourth season with the team.

No. 24: William Byron remains at Hendrick Motorsports after leading the Cup Series with six wins.

No. 31: Daniel Hemric returns to Cup and replaces Justin Haley in the No. 31.

No. 34: Michael McDowell leads the Front Row Motorsports lineup once again.

No. 38: Todd Gilliland returns to Front Row Motorsports for his third Cup season.

No. 41: Ryan Preece returns to Stewart-Haas Racing for another season in the No. 41.

No. 42: John Hunter Nemechek returns to Cup and takes over the No. 42 as Legacy Motor Club moves to Toyota.

No. 43: Erik Jones leads the Legacy MC lineup as he returns to Toyota.

No. 45: Tyler Reddick returns to 23XI Racing after winning two races and reaching the Round of 8.

No. 47: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returns to JTG Daugherty Racing after signing a multi-year extension in 2022.

No. 48: Alex Bowman returns to Hendrick Motorsports as he seeks to rebound from missing multiple races with a back injury.

No. 54: Ty Gibbs is back in the No. 54 after winning Rookie of the Year.

No. 62: Anthony Alfredo will compete in the Daytona 500 and the spring Talladega race. Beard Motorsports has not named the driver for the other Daytona and Talladega races.

No. 71: Zane Smith will move up to Cup after signing a multi-year deal with Trackhouse Racing. His rookie season will be with Spire Motorsports, who purchased Live Fast Motorsports’ charter.

No. 77: Carson Hocevar will move up to Cup to join Spire Motorsports.

No. 99: Daniel Suarez will be back for his fourth season at Trackhouse Racing.

Justin Haley joins Rick Ware Racing after signing a multi-year contract. The team has not announced his number.

Xfinity Series

No. 00: Cole Custer returns to Stewart-Haas Racing after winning the Xfinity championship.

No. 1: Sam Mayer returns to JR Motorsports after reaching the Championship 4.

No. 2: ARCA champion Jesse Love moves up to Xfinity and replaces Sheldon Creed at Richard Childress Racing.

No. 2: Dawson Cram will drive full-time for JD Motorsports.

No. 5: Anthony Alfredo will join Our Motorsports for the full Xfinity season.

No. 7: Justin Allgaier returns to JR Motorsports after finishing second in the championship standings.

No. 8: Sammy Smith joins JR Motorsports after spending his rookie season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

No. 9: Brandon Jones returns to JR Motorsports.

No. 10: Kaulig Racing has not made any announcements about the No. 10, which fielded multiple drivers during the regular season.

No. 11: Josh Williams moves to Kaulig Racing and takes over the No. 11.

No. 15: Hailie Deegan moves up to the Xfinity Series and joins AM Racing.

No. 16: AJ Allmendinger will return to Xfinity full-time in 2024.

No. 18: Sheldon Creed will move to Joe Gibbs Racing for the full Xfinity season.

No. 19: Ryan Truex, Joe Graf Jr., William Sawalich and Taylor Gray will share the No. 19 in 2024.

No. 20: John Hunter Nemechek and Aric Almirola will share the No. 20 in 2024.

No. 21: Austin Hill returns to Richard Childress Racing after signing a multi-year extension.

No. 27: Jeb Burton will return to Jordan Anderson Racing after winning at Talladega and reaching the playoffs.

No. 31: Parker Retzlaff will return to Jordan Anderson Racing for another full season.

No. 39: Ryan Sieg will be back for another season at RSS Racing.

No. 43: Ryan Ellis returns to Alpha Prime Racing and takes on his first full-time schedule.

No. 44: Brennan Poole joins Alpha Prime Racing for the full season.

No. 48: Parker Kligerman returns to Big Machine Racing after making the playoffs.

No. 51: Jeremy Clements returns to his family team after becoming the fifth driver to make more than 460 Xfinity starts.

No. 78: BJ McLeod Motorsports will field one Xfinity entry. The team has not announced the driver lineup or schedule.

No. 81: Chandler Smith will join Joe Gibbs Racing for the full Xfinity season.

No. 91: Kyle Weatherman will run the full season for DGM Racing.

No. 97: Shane van Gisbergen will compete full-time for Kaulig Racing in 2024.

No. 98: Riley Herbst returns to Stewart-Haas Racing after winning his first career national series race.

Blaine Perkins will join RSS Racing full-time in 2024. The team has not announced his number.

Kyle Sieg will take on his first full Xfinity season in 2024. RSS Racing has not announced his number.



