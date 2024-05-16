NASCAR Cup, Truck weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Cup teams have completed half of the regular season. Now it's time to race for a $1 million prize.

The annual All-Star Race takes place this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Kyle Larson is the defending winner at the North Carolina short track. He will pursue his fourth All-Star Race win, which would tie Jimmie Johnson for the most all-time.

NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying

Josh Berry is coming off a season-best third-place finish at Darlington.

Craftsman Truck Series teams are also in action this weekend. They will compete Saturday afternoon while continuing the regular season. Larson won last season's Truck race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

North Wilkesboro Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy early with rain showers in the afternoon. A high of 74 degrees with a 41% chance of rain at the start of Truck practice. A high of 71 degrees and a 49% chance of rain at the start of the pit crew challenge.

Saturday: Rain showers in the morning with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 76 degrees and a 60% chance of rain at about the start of the Truck race. A high of 74 degrees and a 61% chance of rain at the start of the Cup heat races.

Sunday: Rain showers in the morning and early afternoon. A high of 73 degrees and a 12% chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Open.

Friday, May 17

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

12 - 10 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

3 – 3:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

4 - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series pit road qualifying entry/exit practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:40 - 6:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying for All-Star Open (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:20 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series All-Star Race pit crew challenge (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — Truck Series

1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

10:35 - 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 156.25 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:20 p.m. — Cup Series All-Star Heat Race 1 (60 laps, 37.5 miles; FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:15 p.m. — Cup Series All-Star Heat Race 2 (60 laps, 37.5 miles; FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity