NASCAR Cup, Truck Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Craftsman Truck Series teams continue the regular season with a Saturday afternoon race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Saturday marks the fourth Truck race at the .625-mile short track. Mike Bliss, Mark Martin and Kyle Larson won the past three Truck races at North Wilkesboro.

He will remain Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Cup teams are also on track Saturday. Drivers with secure spots in Sunday’s All-Star Race will split into two groups for heat races. Heat Race 1 will set the inside row for the All-Star Race. Heat Race 2 will set the outside row.

WeatherUnderground: Rain showers in the morning with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 73 degrees and a 49% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. A high of 72 degrees and a 68% chance of rain at the start of the Cup heat races.

Saturday, May 18

NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying

(All times Eastern)

8:30 a.m. — Truck Series

10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

