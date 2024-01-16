NASCAR Cup teams set sponsors ahead of 2024 season

NASCAR Cup Series teams continue to announce sponsors ahead of the 2024 season.

Stewart-Haas Racing is the latest team to make announcements as it continues to set Josh Berry's sponsorship schedule for his rookie campaign.

Harrison's, a South Carolina-based clothing and footwear chain, will move up to Cup to sponsor Berry for two races. Harrison's will take over the No. 4 Ford Mustang for the Feb. 25 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the May 18-19 All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Berry and Harrison's have history together. The company sponsored Berry during the 2022 Xfinity Series season as he drove for JR Motorsports. He delivered two of his three wins in the Harrison's scheme — Charlotte and Las Vegas. The win at Las Vegas sent him to the championship race.

“After racing against other Late Models with the Harrison’s name on them, it was an honor to represent Harrison’s in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Berry said in a statement.

“We were able to win in our first year together. The Harrison family believed in me then and it’s incredibly heartwarming to have their continued support now at Stewart-Haas.”