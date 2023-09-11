NASCAR Cup Team Co-Owner Earns Third TransAm Series Win of the Season

Chris Clark/Trans Am Series

NASCAR Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks collected his third Trans Am victory this year and second straight at Watkins Glen International Raceway with a win in the TA class of the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race on Saturday.

After Marks earned his season-leading fifth pole in his Chevrolet Camaro, he relinquished the lead to Boris Said as they entered the first turn at the race’s beginning. Said, who made his 100th Trans Am Series start in the event, led the first three laps before Marks regained the top spot for good in the caution-free race.

Chris Clark/Trans Am Series

Chris Dyson finished second in a Ford Mustang while Keith Grant rounded out the top three in a Chevrolet Camaro. Said’s Dodge Challenger developed a transmission problem, relegating him to a 14th-place finish overall in the TA/XGT/SGT/GT Round 10 race.

“It was a drying track at the start of the race, so starting on the pole, I didn’t really have the spot I wanted getting into turn one (at the start of the race),” Marks said. “Boris (Said) was able to drive in really deep and roll it outside in turn one and got in front of me. Then we got to battling for a couple laps and I finally got by him and just could maintain a gap from there.”

Brent Crews won the TA2 race on Sunday, with Austin Green finishing runner-up and Dillon Machavern completing the podium.