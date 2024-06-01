NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Michael McDowell wins pole at WWT Raceway

Michael McDowell will start on the pole after a record performance in qualifying Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Front Row Motorsports driver set the track record in the opening round of qualifying at 139.241 mph, breaking the former mark of 138.274 set in 2022 by Chase Briscoe.

McDowell claimed in his third pole of the season in the find round of qualifying with a lap of 138.598 mph, which also was above the former track record by Briscoe.

Front Row Motorsports joined Team Penske in a technical alliance, along with being elevated to a tier-1 level by Ford Performance, before this season. The top three starting spots for Sunday's race at the 1.25-mile track went to Front Row Motorsports and Team Penske cars.

Team Penske's Austin Cindric qualified second with a lap of 138.134 mph. Teammate Ryan Blaney will start third after a lap of 137.982 mph.

Coca-Cola 600 winner Christopher Bell qualified fourth after a lap of 137.669 mph. Tyler Reddick completed the top five with a lap of 137.585 mph.

This is the first time this season that Hendrick Motorsports did not place a driver in the final round of qualifying. The top Hendrick driver was William Byron, who will start 11th for Sunday's race. Kyle Larson qualified 13th, Alex Bowman 14th and Chase Elliott 17th.

The last time Hendrick Motorsports did not place a car in the final round of qualifying was at Texas last September.

Briscoe was the top Stewart-Haas Racing car, qualifying 23rd. Stewart-Haas Racing announced this week that it would cease operations after this season.