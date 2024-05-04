NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Kansas: Christopher Bell starts first

Christopher Bell will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

Bell earned the No. 1 starting spot on Saturday. It's the first pole of the season for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. Ross Chastain starts second.

Noah Gragson will start a career-best third. Kyle Larson starts fourth and Kyle Busch starts fifth.

This is Larson's sixth top-five starting spot in 12 events this year.

This is the third week in a row that Busch has started in the top five. He won the pole last week at Dover and was fourth the week before that at Talladega.

William Byron, who has three wins this season, will start a season-worst 36th after getting into the wall on his qualifying run.

Sunday's race is scheduled to take the green flag at 3:13 p.m. ET on FS1.