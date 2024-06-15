NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Iowa Speedway: Kyle Larson wins pole

NEWTON, Iowa — Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday's inaugural Cup race at Iowa Speedway (7 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Larson earned his fourth pole of the season and 20th of his career with a lap of 136.458 mph.

Larson, who is coming off his win last weekend at Sonoma, took part in the May 28 tire confirmation test at Iowa Speedway. He was joined by Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell.

Reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney will start second after a lap of 136.311 mph.

Rookie Josh Berry (135.916 mph) will start third, William Byron (135.595) will start fourth and Keselowski (135.338) completes the top five.

Bell (qualified 10th) and Austin Cindric (21st) will start at the rear because both qualified backup cars after they crashed in practice Friday.

Martin Truex Jr., who announced on Friday that he will no longer run full-time in Cup after this season, qualified 31st.