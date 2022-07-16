NASCAR Cup starting lineup at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Martin Truex Jr.American racing driver
Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott will start on the front row for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Truex led qualifying Saturday with a speed of 127.113 mph.
Read more about NASCAR
Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup Series pole at New Hampshire Aric Almirola ponders Cup return for next season Sunday New Hampshire Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at New Hampshire Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com